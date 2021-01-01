पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहर की जमीन पर कब्जा:अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने आई टीम तो रिकॉर्ड ही नहीं दे सके अफसर

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईई के घर से होनी थी नापजोख की शुरुआत, आरआई व पटवारियों को नहीं मिला रिकार्ड, ईई से लिखित जवाब लेकर लौटे

नहर की जमीन पर हुए अतिक्रमण की नापजोख करने मंगलवार को राजस्व की टीम जल संसाधन विभाग पहुंची। यहां उन्होंने नापजोख शुरू करने से पहले नहर से संबंधित दस्तावेज एसडीओ डीएल खुंटे से मांगे, इसके बाद वे उन्हें सीधे डिवीजन कार्यालय ईई संजय दीक्षित के पास ले गए। यहां करीब एक घंटा तक जमीन से संबंधित रिकार्ड खंगाले गए, लेकिन आरआई और पटवारियों को नहर की जमीन से संबंधित कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली। इसलिए नाप नहीं हो सकी। आखिर में आरआई की टीम विभाग से जल्द रिकार्ड मुहैया कराने का लिखित आश्वासन के साथ वापस लौट गई। जल संसाधन विभाग द्वारा नहर के लिए अधिग्रहित जमीन का रकबा कितना है। इससे संबंधित कोई भी दस्तावेज डिवीजन कार्यालय में मौजूद नहीं है। इस मामले में विभाग के अफसरों का कहना है कि नहर से संबंधित रिकार्ड 35 से 40 साल पुराना है। उसे ढूंढने में वक्त लगेगा। जैसे ही रिकार्ड उन्हें मिलेगा वे राजस्व की टीम से नापजोख कराएंगे। मंगलवार को नापजोख की शुरुआत जल संसाधन के ईई एसएल यादव के घर से होनी थी। सुबह 11 बजे राजस्व के आरआई अशोक साहू, मुजीब शेख और पटवारी लक्ष्मी तिवारी समेत पूरी टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई। इसके बाद आरआई सीधे जल संसाधन कार्यालय पहुंचे।

अपने विभाग की जमीन का रिकॉर्ड नहीं तो सहेजेंगे कैसे
आश्चर्य की बात है कि सिंचाई विभाग इस बात का दावा तो करता है कि नहर के दोनों ओर उसकी जमीन है, इन्हीं जमीनों पर लोगों ने कब्जा कर लिया है। लेकिन उस जमीन को तलाशने के लिए गंभीर नहीं है। यही वजह है कि सरकार ने नहर बनाते समय जिस जमीन का मुआवजा दिया है, उस जमीन पर लोगों ने घर अादि बना लिए हैं। अपनी जमीन की तलाश करने के लिए उनके पास नक्शा नहीं है। या जमीन को नापने के बाद कार्रवाई करने के लिए विभागीय अधिकारियोें के हाथ कांप रहे हैं। जबकि दैनिक भास्कर ने उसी कार्यालय से नक्शा निकाला था, वह नक्शा अचानक गायब हो गया है। यह अजीब खेल चल रहा है।

एसडीओ को दी जिम्मेदारी गायब होने से इनकार
ईई संजय दीक्षित ने एसडीओ डीएल खुंटे को दस्तावेज ढूंढने की जिम्मेदारी दी है। उन्होंने रोजाना 2 से 3 घंटे अतिरिक्त कर्मचारियों से दस्तावेज ढूंढवाने के लिए कहा है। इसके साथ ही उन्हें पुराने रिकार्ड भी दुरूस्त कर सुरक्षित करने को कहा है। ईई के अनुसार विभागीय दस्तावेज विभाग से बाहर नहीं जा सकते हैं।

नक्शे पर जमीन की चौड़ाई लेकिन रिकार्ड भी महत्वपूर्ण
दैनिक भास्कर की टीम को विभाग के एसडीईओ डीएल खुंटे ओर अमीन ने नक्शा दिखाया था। जिसके आधार पर पूरी खबर प्रकाशित की गई थी। यह नक्शा राजस्व की टीम को नहीं दिखाया गया। जांजगीर आरआई ने भास्कर की टीम को बताया कि मौके पर अफसरों द्वारा उन्हें ऐसा कोई नक्शा उनके समक्ष प्रस्तुत नहीं किया है।

कार्यालय में होंगे रिकार्ड: ईई
"नहर से संबंधित रिकार्ड को 35 से 40 साल हो चुके हैं। इसलिए ढूंढने में थोड़ी परेशानी हो सकती है, सभी दस्तावेज और रिकार्ड कार्यालय में मौजूद है। मैने एसडीओ को रोजाना दो से तीन घंटे अतिरिक्त समय देकर रिकार्ड ढूंढने के लिए कहा है।''
-संजय दीक्षित, ईई जांजगीर डिवीजन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser