पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

11 सूत्रीय मांग:सड़क पर उतरे सरकारी संगठन के पदाधिकारी व सदस्य, निकाली रैली

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री के नाम जांजगीर एसडीएम मेनका प्रधान को ज्ञापन सौंपा

छत्तीसगढ़ शासकीय अधिकारी कर्मचारी फेडरेशन के आह्वान पर 3 नवंबर को केरा रोड स्थित कर्मचारी भवन से रैली निकालकर 11 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम जांजगीर मेनका प्रधान को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। अधिकारी कर्मचारियों ने मांग की है कि प्रदेश के लिपिकों सहित समस्त कर्मचारियों के वेतनमान की विसंगति का निराकरण किया जाए, स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की लंबित वेतन विसंगति दूरकर कोरोना संक्रमण से मृत कर्मचारियों के आश्रितों के परिवार को 5 लाख का अनुदान एवं परिवार के सदस्य को योग्यतानुसार नि:शर्त विशेष अनुकंपा नियुक्ति की मांग की गई है। जुलाई 20 में मिलने वाली वेतन वृद्धि को तत्काल बहाल करने, कोरोना संक्रमण काल के पहले देय सातवें वेतनमान की एरियर की तृतीय किस्त एवं जुलाई 2019 में देय 5% महंगाई भत्ता समस्त कर्मचारी, पेंशनर को देने, तृतीय श्रेणी के पदों पर विगत 2 वर्षों से अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के 10% के बंधन को शिथिल करने व अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के सभी लंबित प्रकरणों को 1 माह की समय सीमा में निराकरण करने सहित अन्य मांगे शामिल है। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप से छत्तीसगढ़ तृतीय वर्ग शासकीय कर्मचारी संघ जिला अध्यक्ष अर्जुन सिंह क्षत्री, जिला सचिव संतोष सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष पवन सिंह चंदेल, टीकम थवाईत, दिनेश आजाद,रोशन नेमी, राजकुमार बंजारे, सुशील शुक्ला, छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश लिपिक वर्गीय शासकीय कर्मचारी संघ जिलाध्यक्ष संतोष तिवारी, प्रदेश सचिव प्रवीण दुबे, सचिव नरेंद्र सिंह, उज्जवल तिवारी, अविनाश खंडेल, मदन लाल साहू, संजय सिंह, राधेश्याम शर्मा, कमलेश्वर दास वैष्णव, प्रफुल्ल तिवारी, तुलाराम कश्यप, हीरालाल, संतोष श्रीवास, सुखनंदन कौशिक, बृजपाल कुंभकार, इला राय चौधरी, लता पकवासा, राम शंकर, सतीश यादव, आशुतोष सिंह, शिवानंद राठौर, बी रक्षित, सतीश राठौर, योगी कश्यप, योगेश तिवारी, धर्मेश ओग्रे, पारस कुमार, टीएल साहू, केडी साहू, हीराराम यादव, बलदाऊ, भरत निर्मलकर, लक्ष्मी प्रसाद, रामस्वरूप साहू, गणेश राम, मनोहर लाल यादव, जिलाध्यक्ष व्यास नारायण शर्मा पीएचई जिलाध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार, जल संसाधन संयोजक राजीव कुमार सिंह, कामता यादव, एसएस बघेल आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें