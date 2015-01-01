पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराहनीय पहल:छुट्‌टी में घर आने पर जवान बेरोजगारों को देते हैं ट्रेनिंग

सेमरा/नवागढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • बेरोजगार युवकों को सेना भर्ती में सफलता दिलाने के लिए 32 जवानों ने बनाया ग्रुप

पुष्पराज सिंह | इंडियन आर्मी, नेवी, सेंटर आर्मर फोर्स में पदस्थ 32 जवानों का ग्रुप क्षेत्र के बेरोजगार युवाओं को सेना के लिए तैयार करने का बीड़ा उठाया है। नवागढ़ नगर में छुट्टी पर घर आने वाला हर एक जवान पिछले तीन महीने से इस काम में जुटा हुआ है।
रोजाना सुबह 5 बजे से 8 किलोमीटर मैराथन, 1600 मीटर की दौड़, बीम, ऊंची कूद जैसे तमाम विधाओं में युवाओं को परिपक्व बना रहे हैं। अभी यह काम छुट्‌टी पर आए राष्ट्रपति द्वारा गैलेंट्री अवार्ड से सम्मानित सीएएफ के सब इंस्पेक्टर भरत लाल जलतारे और इंडियन आर्मी के अजय जलतारे संभाल रहे हैं। इनके जाते ही 32 जवानों के ग्रुप में जो भी छुट्टी पर आएगा वह यह जिम्मेदारी संभालेगा। यह काम पूरे साल इसी तरह सतत जारी रहेगा। नवागढ़ नगर से अबतक कुल 32 जवानों देश के अलग-अलग फोर्स के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। इनकी पोस्टिंग लद्दाख से लेकर मणिपुर जैसे संवेदनशील जगहों पर है। इन्हें देखकर युवा भी सेना में शामिल होने के लिए तत्पर है, लेकिन उन्हें सही मार्गदशन नहीं मिल पाने की वजह से वह एक दो अंको से अक्सर चुक जाते हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें सेना में कार्यरत क्षेत्र के जवानों ने यह ग्रुप बनाया है। इस ग्रुप के सभी जवानों का मुख्य उद्देश्य बेरोजगार युवाओं को देश के प्रति जागरूक कर फिजिकल और शैक्षणिक स्तर पर तैयार करना है।

ग्रीन हंट ऑपरेशन के लिए मिला गलैंट्री अवार्ड
क्षेत्र में सीएएफ के सब इंस्पेक्टर भरतलाल जलतारे को 2008 में राष्ट्रपति द्वारा गैलेंट्री अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया गया था। 2013 में उन्होंने लगातार प्रदेश के नक्सल प्रभावित में चलाए गए ग्रीन हंट ऑपरेशन में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी। उनके नेतृत्व में ही सभी जवानों ने बेरोजगार युवाओं को तैयार करने यह ग्रुप बनाया है।

हर माह करते है रु. डोनेट
युवाओं को सेना के लिए तैयार करने के लिए आर्थिक तंगी रोड़ा न बने इसलिए जवानों ने अपना बैंक बनाया है। हरेक जवान प्रति माह एक हजार रुपए आर्थिक सहयोग कर पैसे जमा करते हैं। इस पैसे का इस्तेमाल युवाओं को भर्ती में जाने के लिए किराया,पढ़ाई के लिए किताबें, प्रैक्टिस के जूते और ट्रैक सूट की व्यवस्था कराई जाती है।

महिला सैनिक भी ग्रुप में
नवागढ़ में बने ग्रुप में क्षेत्र की पहली महिला सैनिक कविता जलतारे भी सदस्य है। आईटीबीपी फोर्स की यह महिला सैनिक छुट्‌टी पर युवतियों को तैयार करती है। सैनिकों का यह समूह अभ्यास के दौरान बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले युवाओं को बार्डर में तैनात जवानों के परिजनों के हाथों पुरस्कृत भी करते हैं।

