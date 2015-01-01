पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव पर्व:दीपावली के दिन गुरु धनु राशि में, श्री यंत्र का कच्चे दूध से अभिषेक करना होगा शुभ

जांजगीर18 घंटे पहले
  • 13 को धनतेरस, 14 नवंबर को रूप चौदस और दीपावली की पूजा एक साथ होगी

दीपोत्सव पर्व का शुभारंभ धनतेरस से होता है। इस वर्ष धनतेरस दो दिन मनेगा। पारंपरिक पंचांगों की गणना के अनुसार धनतेरस का पर्व 12 नवंबर गुरुवार को तो आधुनिक पंचांगों के अनुसार 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को है। इस वर्ष रूप चौदस और दिवाली भी एक ही दिन पड़ रही है। पं. राघवेंद्र पांडेय के अनुसार दीप पर्व पर्वकालीन तिथियों में मनाया जाता है। धर्म शास्त्रीय मान्यता के अनुसार धनतेरस और दिवाली का पर्व मनाने में प्रदोषकाल की ही महत्ता है। सूर्यास्त के बाद छह घड़ी अर्थात दो घंटे 24 मिनट का समय प्रदोषकाल माना जाता है। दीपावली पर देवी लक्ष्मी के साथ ही श्री यंत्र की भी पूजा करने की परंपरा है। इस बार गुरु धनु राशि में रहेगा। ऐसी स्थिति में श्री यंत्र का कच्चे दूध से अभिषेक करना बहुत शुभ रहेगा।

धनतेरस: धनवंतरी को दीपावली से दो दिन पहले मनाया जाता है। लेकिन इस बार यह त्यौहार दिवाली से एक दिन पहले 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। धनतेरस का मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 34 मिनट से लेकर शाम 6 बजकर 1 मिनट तक है। इस दिन प्रदोष काल शाम 5 बजकर 28 मिनट से लेकर रात 8 बजकर 7 मिनट तक है। वृषभ काल मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 34 मिनट से लेकर शाम 7 बजकर 29 मिनट तक है।

छोटी दीवाली: नरक चतुर्दशी यानी छोटी दीवाली, मुख्य त्यौहार से एक दिन पहले मनाई जाती है। हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार, कार्तिक महीने की चतुर्दशी तिथि पर छोटी दिवाली मनाई जाती है। इस दिन को नरक चौदस या रूप चौदस भी कहा जाता है। यह त्यौहार 14 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन अभयदान (दीवाली स्नान अनुष्ठान) का शुभ समय सुबह 5:23 से शुरू होकर 6:43 बजे तक का है।

दीपावली: यह त्यौहार भी इस वर्ष 14 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। दिवाली के शुभ मुहूर्त लक्ष्मी पूजा का मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 30 मिनट से लेकर शाम 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक का है। प्रदोष काल मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 27 मिनट से लेकर रात 8 बजकर 6 मिनट तक रहेगा। वृषभ काल मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 30 मिनट से लेकर शाम 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक है।

गोवर्धन पूजा: गोवर्धन पूजा अमावस्या को की जाती है। इस वर्ष गोवर्धन पूजा 15 नवंबर को की जाएगी। इस दिन भगवान कृष्ण ने अपनी छोटी उंगली पर गोवर्धन पर्वत उठाकर भगवान इंद्र को हराया था। हिंदू धर्म में गोवर्धन पूजा का विशेष महत्व है। गोवर्धन पूजा का सायंकाल मुहूर्त दोपहर 3 बजकर 18 मिनट से लेकर 15:18:37 से शाम 5 बजकर 27 मिनट तक है।

इस वर्ष धनतेरस की स्थिति
ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. राघवेंद्र पांडेय के अनुसार पारंपरिक गणना आधारित पंचांगों में धनतेरस 12 नवंबर गुरुवार को शाम 6 बजकर 01 मिनट से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को दोपहर तीन बजकर 45 मिनट तक रहेगा। वहीं आधुनिक पंचांगों के अनुसार धनतेरस 12 नवंबर को रात 9 बजकर 30 मिनट से शुरू होगा, जो 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को शाम 5 बजकर 59 मिनट तक रहेगा। दोनों पंचागों में प्रदोषकाल में त्रयोदशी विद्यमान है। 13 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी पर्वकालीन के साथ उदयकाल में भी है, जो श्रेष्ठ है। 13 नवंबर को पर्वकालीन त्रयोदशी, शुक्रवार, चित्रा, स्वाति नक्षत्र का संयोग, प्रीति और आयुष्मान योग एवं बुधादित्य योग इस पर्व को कुछ खास बना रहे हैं।

