वारदात:दूसरे दिन चोर फिर पहुंचे और ताला तोड़कर ले गए 70 हजार का सामान

अकलतराएक घंटा पहले
  • चोरी के प्रयास की सूचना दुकानदार ने थाने में नहीं दी
  • नगर में नहीं थम रहा चोरी का सिलसिला

नगर में चोरी का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। कॉलेज रोड के एक कपड़ा दुकान में चोरों ने दो दिन पहले चोरी का प्रयास किया था। ताला तोड़ चुका था, चोरी नहीं हुई थी। ताला टूटने की सूचना दुकान संचालक ने थाना में दी थी। जिसे पुलिस ने गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। पुलिस की लापरवाही की वजह से आखिरकार दूसरे दिन चोर चोरी करने दुकान में घुस ही गए और 70 हजार का सामान लेकर भाग गए। यदि पुलिस दुकान संचालक की सूचना पर अलर्ट रहती तो चोरी तो होती नहीं बल्कि चोर भी पकड़े जा सकते थे। नगर के कॉलेज रोड में कलेक्शन मेंस वियर कपड़ा दुकान संचालित है। दुकान के सामने शटर में लगे ताले को तोड़कर अज्ञात चोरों द्वारा दुकान के अंदर रखा हुआ जीन्स, पेंट, टी शर्ट, लोवर, हाफ पैंट सहित 70 हज़ार का सामान एवं धातु की भगवान की दो मूर्ति भी पार कर दी गईं । दुकान संचालक रामेश्वर वैष्णव ने बताया कि सोमवार की रात 8 बजे दुकान बंद करने के बाद वे घर चले गए मंगलवार की सुबह 9 बजे दुकान खोलने के लिए पहुंचे तो शटर में लगा हुआ ताला टूटा हुआ था। दुकान के अंदर सामान बिखरा था। डिस्प्ले काउंटर में जमा हुआ जीन्स, टी शर्ट , पेंट, शर्ट, लोवर एवं अन्य कपड़ा एवं दुकान में पूजा के लिए रखी गई भगवान की मेटल की दो मूर्तियां गायब थी। दुकान संचालक द्वारा वार्ड नंबर 5 के पार्षद मुरलीधर मिश्रा को सूचना देने पर वे भी दुकान में पहुंचे एवं घटना की पूरी जानकारी ली। दुकान संचालक रामेश्वर वैष्णव ने बताया कि दो दिन पूर्व भी दुकान के शटर का ताला तोड़कर चोरी का प्रयास किया गया था पर चोर सफल नहीं हो पाए। ताला टूटने की घटना के संबंध में थाना में लिखित सूचना दी गई थी, पर पुलिस जांच करने के लिए दुकान नहीं आई।

थाने से कुछ ही दूर पर स्थित है दुकान
कपड़ा की दुकान पुलिस स्टेशन से कुछ दूरी पर ही चोरी की घटना होने से रात्रि कालीन पुलिस गश्त पर प्रश्न चिन्ह लगना शुरु हो गया है। नगर में लगातार चोरी की वारदातों के बाद भी पुलिस गश्त बढ़ाने के साथ साथ सुरक्षा के कोई भी इंतजाम नहीं किये जा रहे है।

