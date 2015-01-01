पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:4 प्रोजेक्ट जमा करने वाले ही दे सकेंगे बोर्ड की परीक्षा

जांजगीर16 घंटे पहले
  • स्कूलों की कक्षाएं नियमित नहीं

कोरोना की वजह से अभी शासकीय स्कूल की कक्षाएं नियमित तौर पर नहीं लग रही है। इसलिए सभी छात्रों की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन हो रही है। कई तरह के कारणों की वजह से 10वीं-12वीं की ऑन लाइन कक्षाएं भी नियमित तौर पर नहीं लग पाई हैं। इस वजह से अब माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने छात्रों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई का मूल्यांकन करने के लिए नया पैटर्न तैयार किया है। बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल सभी छात्रों को पढ़ाई के आधार पर घर में 6 प्रोजेक्ट बनाने के लिए दिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें छात्रों को कम से कम 4 प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर जमा करने होंगे। छात्रों को प्रोजेक्ट का आवंटन उनके स्कूलों से किया जा रहा है। जो छात्र 4 से कम प्रोजेक्ट जमा करेंगे उन्हें परीक्षा में बैठने से वंचित भी किया जा सकता है। यह सभी प्रोजेक्ट छात्रों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से ही संबंधित हैं। इससे यह भी पता चलेगा कि छात्रों ने घरों में ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं को गंभीरता से लिया है या नहीं। शिक्षा विभाग के अफसरों के अनुसार इसके पहले भी असाइनमेंट दिया गया था। उस समय 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा छात्रों ने अपने प्रोजेक्ट जमा कर दिए। त्योहार के पहले दूसरा असाइनमेंट दिया गया था।

