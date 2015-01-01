पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:नरई की आग से दूसरे खेत का धान राख, 5 एकड़ की फसल जलने की आशंका

मुलमुला4 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार की दोपहर 12 बजे हुई घटना, किसानों ने मिलकर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया असफल रहे

मुलमुला के किसान विष्णु कुमार के खेत में सोमवार को 12 बजे अचानक आग लग जाने से लगभग ढाई एकड़ खेत की खड़ी फसल आग की चपेट में आ गई। इससे करीब पांच एकड़ की फसल जलने की आशंका है। सिचाई कालोनी के पीछे खार में किसान के करीब 2 हेक्टेयर फसल आग की चपेट में आने से जलकर नष्ट हो गई। आग लगने की खबर लोगों को होने पर तुरंत खेत मालिक को सूचना दी गई। आग बुझाने के लिए ग्रामीण इकट्ठा हो गए है एवं किसी तरह ढाई एकड़ फसल जलने के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया । खेत में आग लगने का कारण यह बताया जा रहा है कि वहां से नजदीक में लगे हुए खेत की फसल की हार्वेस्टर से मिसाई हो चुकी थी जिससे खेत पर पैरा पलारी बचा हुआ था। अंदाजा यहीं लगाया जा रहा है कि पहले बचे हुए पैरा में किसी ने आग लगाई, जिसके उपरांत वह जलने के बाद एक खेत से दूसरे खेत में आग फैलती गई और धान की खड़ी फसल वाले खेत में भी पहुंच गई।

किस ने लगाई आग, पता नहीं
"किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने अपने खेत का पैरा जलाया है, उसकी आग धीरे धीरे बढ़ते हुए हमारे खेत तक पहुंच गई। उस जगह पर लगभग 12 एकड़ खेत है जिसमें से 5 एकड़ खेत में आग लगने से हमारी फसल जल गई।''
-नारायण साहू,पीड़ित किसान

