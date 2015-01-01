पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संग्रहण केंद्रों में जगह कम:ढाई करोड़ का धान संग्रहण केंद्रों में जाम मिलर्स की शर्त छूट मिलने पर ही उठाएंगे

जांजगीर13 घंटे पहले
  • अकलतरा व जांजगीर में 45% व सक्ती में 35% पर अड़े मिलर्स, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी बना रहे दबाव, फेयर एवरेज क्वालिटी धान देने का है प्रावधान

संग्रहण केंद्रों में पड़े धान की क्वालिटी खराब होने के कारण राइस मिलर्स ने धान नहीं उठाया, जिसके कारण सभी संग्रहण केंद्रों में करीब एक लाख क्विंटल धान जाम है। अब इस धान का निराकरण करना प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के लिए चुनौती के साथ आवश्यक भी हो गया है, इसलिए अब मिलर्स ने धान उठाने के लिए चावल में छूट की मांग की है। किसी भी तरह धान का निपटारा हो सके इसलिए अधिकारी भी अब व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए छूट देने की मंशा भी बना रहे हैं। केंद्रों में एक लाख क्विंटल यानि ढाइर् करोड़ रुपए का धान उठाव के लिए शेष है। नए सत्र की धान खरीदी में मात्र दस दिन बाकी है, अभी खरीदी केंद्रों में भी व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई है, लेकिन खरीदी केंद्रों आने वाले धान को रखने के लिए संग्रहण केंद्र की भी जरूरत पड़ती है। पिछले साल संग्रहण केंद्रों में रखे धान का निराकरण अभी तक नहीं हो पाया है। इस वर्ष हुई भारी बारिश ने भी धान की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की सच्चाई सामने ला दी है। कैप कवर फटने से पानी अंदर तक घुस गया है, जिसके कारण फड़ों में रखे धान खराब हो गए हैं। जिले के छह संग्रहण केंद्रों में अभी भी एक लाख क्विंटल से अधिक धान रखा हुआ है। जुलाई के बाद से राइस मिलर्स ने धान का उठाव ही नहीं किया। उठाव नहीं होने से धान खराब हो गया है, इसलिए मिलर्स नहीं उठा रहे हैं। धान की खराब क्वालिटी और प्रशासन द्वारा उठाव के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयास के बीच समस्याओं को लेकर राइस मिलर्स ने पिछले दिनों बैठक भी की थी। बैठक में उनके बीच इस बात पर सहमति बनी कि यदि चावल देने में छूट दी जाए तो धान का उठाव किया जा सकता है।

ऐसे समझें छूट के गणित को
अच्छा धान मिलर्स को देने पर उसना राइस मिलर्स एक क्विंटल धान के बदले 68 किलो और अरवा राइस मिल वाले 67 किलो चावल सरकार को देते हैं। यदि फेयर एवरेज क्वालिटी का धान हो तो, लेकिन धान खराब होने पर छूट देने पर सहमति बनी तो राइस मिलर्स को एक क्विंटल धान के बदले जो वे मांग रहे हैं वो छूट मिले तो 1 क्विंटल में 45 किलो या फिर 35 किलो चावल देना होगा। इतना कम चावल लेने पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सहमत नहीं हैं।

अधिकारी बना रहे दबाव भी
एक तरफ अधिकारी धान का निराकरण करने के लिए प्रयास भी कर रहे हैं। छूट देने की बात आधिकारिक तौर पर तो स्वीकार नहीं कर रहे हैं पर जहां बात नहीं बन रही वहां प्रशासनिक दबाव भी बनाया जा रहा है। यही वजह है कि 21 राइस मिलर्स को ब्लैक लिस्टेड करने के लिए नोटिस भी दी गई है।

चावल नहीं बनता और एफसीआई में रिजेक्ट भी हो जाता है
राइस मिलर्स के अनुसार खराब धान की मिलिंग करने से चावल नहीं बनता, चावल में टूट आती है, जिसके कारण एफसीआई वाले भी चावल को फेल कर देते हैं, इससे उन्हें परेशानी होती है, इसीलिए वे धान उठाने से मना कर रहे हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार शुक्रवार को जिले के धान खरीदी से जुड़े विभिन्न विभागों खाद्य, सहकारिता, जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक, मार्कफेड के अधिकारियों ने राइस मिलर्स के पास जाकर चर्चा की। जांजगीर के मंडी व किसान राइसमिल फड़ में करीब 30 हजार क्विंटल धान रखा है। यहां मिलर्स ने 45 प्रतिशत छूट देने पर धान उठाने की शर्त रखी, अधिकारियों ने इतनी छूट देने से मना कर दिया। सूत्रों के अनुसार अधिकारी 15% तक छूट देने पर सहमत हो सकते हैं, लेकिन मिलर्स नहीं मान रहे हैं। इसके बाद अधिकारियों ने अकलतरा के मिलर्स के पास जाकर भेंट की बताया जा रहा है वहां 45% छूट की मांग की गई है। वहीं शाम को सक्ती में भी अधिकारियों ने बैठक ली यहां भी सहमति नहीं बनी। मिलर्स 35 मांग रहे हैं।

चर्चा की जा रही है
"धान का निराकरण करना है, इसके लिए राइस मिलर्स से चर्चा की जा रही है। वे अपनी बातें रख रहे हैं लेकिन उनकी बातें नहीं मानी जा सकती है। प्रयास है कि जल्दी से जल्दी संग्रहण केंद्रों के धान का उठाव हो जाए।''
-अमृत कुजूर, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी

