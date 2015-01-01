पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारदाने की कमी:खरीदी केंद्रों में धान की खरीदारी हो सकती है प्रभावित

सक्ती5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपार्जन केंद्रों में बारदाने नहीं इसलिए टोकन नहीं काट रहे, किसान हर दिन हो रहे हैं परेशान

1 दिसंबर से प्रारंभ हुई धान खरीदी में ब्रेक लगने की संभावना नजर आ रही है। उपार्जन केंद्र बारदाने की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। कई केंद्रों में बारदाने की कमी की वजह से किसानों के टोकन कटने बंद हो गये हैं। बारदानों के लिए जिला सहकारी बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक शैलेन्द्र तिवारी ने भी उच्चाधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर संख्या की जानकारी देते हुए नये तथा पुराने बारदानों की मांग की है। ताकि धान खरीदी का कार्य प्रभावित न हो। जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक मर्यादित शाखा सक्ती अंतर्गत संचालित 25 धान उपार्जन केन्द्रों में बारदाना की मांग की गई है। धान उपार्जन केंद्र सकरेली में नये पुराने मिलाकर 40 हजार बारदानों की मांग की गई है। इसी प्रकार डोड़की में 25 हजार, सोंठी मेें 40 हजार, कनेटी में 25 हजार, किरारी में 28 हजार, खैरा में 30 हजार, झालरौंदा में 40 हजार, रायपुरा में 50 हजार, चिखलरौंदा में 17 हजार, अड़भार में 30 हजार, बुदेली में 50 हजार, बंदोरा मं 20 हजार, पोरथा में 30 हजार, असौंदा में 40 हजार, नवापाराकलां में 25 हजार, पतेरापाली में 86 हजार, देवरमाल में 74 हजार, बरपाली में 20 जार, जर्वे ंमे 60हजार, रगजा में 27 हजार, मसनियाकलां में 40 हजार, सकर्रा में 15 हजार, मोहन्दीकला में 40 हजार, सक्ती में 20 हजार बारदानों की आवश्यकता है। जिसके लिए मांग उच्चाधिकारियों से की गई है।

बारदानों की मांग की गई है, जल्द ही व्यवस्था करेंगे
"धान खरीदी का कार्य प्रभावित न हो इसलिए एसडीएम को जानकारी देते हुए 25 उपार्जन केंद्रों के लिए बारदानों की मांग की गई है।''
-शैलेन्द्र तिवारी, शाखा प्रबंधक, जिला सहकारी बैंक

