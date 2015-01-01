पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में डेथ रेट 1.5%:लकवा, शुगर के मरीज, गर्भवती व बच्चों को होम आइसोलेशन नहीं, लापरवाही बढ़ने के बाद बदले नियम

जांजगीर4 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमित इलाज में बरत रहे लापरवाही इसलिए बदला नियम

होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा मिलने से लोगों ने सुविधा तो ले ली, लेकिन इससे को मार्बिट मरीजों की मृत्यु दर में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इसलिए अब सरकार ने ही होम आइसोलेशन के नियमों में बदलाव कर दिया है। अब होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा आसानी से नहीं मिलेगी। ए सिम्टोमेटिक मरीजों को भी अब या तो बीएमओ या फिर उनसे ऊपर के अधिकारी ही आइसोलेशन की सुविधा के लिए अनुमति दे सकेंगे। दीवाली त्यौहार के बाद व सर्दियों मेें कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी की आशंका डॉक्टर्स पहले ही जता रहे थे। उनकी आशंका सही साबित हो रही है, न केवल जिले में बल्कि प्रदेश में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। साथ ही कोरोना व कोराेना के साथ अन्य बीमारी वाले मरीजों की मौत के मामले भी बढ़ रहे है, वहीं होम आइसोलेशन में भी रहने वाले को मार्बिट यानि कोरोना के अलावा अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रस्त मरीजों के भी स्वास्थ्य खराब होने पर उनकी जान को खतरा होने से होम आइसोलेशन के नियमों में बदलाव किया है। एक्टिव मरीजों में से लगभग 93 प्रतिशत लोग होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। कलेक्टर ने दी चेतावनी: कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार ने सरकार के निर्देश का सख्ती से पालन करने के निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने जिला स्तरीय कोविड केयर कोर कमेटी की बैठक ली और कोविड-19 संक्रमित मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में भेजने तथा उनके इलाज के संबंध में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की नई गाइड लाईन का पालन हर हाल में करने के निर्देश दिए।

तो नहीं मिलेगी होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा
अब कोविड के अलावा लकवा, शुगर, किडनी, हार्ट के मरीज, गर्भवती महिलाओं, बुजुर्गाें व छोटे बच्चों को यदि कोरोना हुआ तो उन्हें होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा नहीं दी जाएगी। ऐसे लोगों को आसानी से होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा अब नहीं मिलेगी। ऐसे लोगों को कोविड केयर सेंटर में रखना है कि नहीं इसके लिए विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर्स की टीम जांच करेगी। उनके निर्णय के बाद ही तय होगा कि वे घरों मेें रहेंगे कि नहीं।

जिले में मरीजों की दर 9 से बढ़ कर हो गई है 13%
सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसआर बंजारे के अनुसार जिले में दिवाली के पहले नवंबर की शुरुआत में टेस्ट के दौरान मिलने वाले मरीजों की दर 9 प्रतिशत थी। यह दर बढ़कर इस माह के बीच में 13 प्रतिशत तक हो गई थी। पिछले 11 दिनों से लगातार मरीजों की संख्या 4 प्रतिशत बढ़ गई थी। इस दौरान जिले में कोविड से मरने वालों की दर भी 1.5 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई। जिले में कोविड से मरने वालों की संख्या 182 तक पहुंच गई है।

कोरोना से तीन की मौत पहले ही दिन बढ़े मरीज
साेमवार को फिर कोरोना से तीन मरीजों की जान चली गई। इन्हें मिलाकर कोरोना से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 185 तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं नई गाइड लाइन आने के बाद से मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में भेजने नियम का पालन भी शुरू हो गया है। इसी वजह से सोमवार को अस्पताल में मरीजों की संख्या पिछले दिनों की तुलना में बढ़ी है। सोमवार को 131 मरीजों का इलाज अस्पतालों मेें किया जा रहा है।

ए सिम्प्टोमेटिक मरीजों को भी अब छूट नहीं - सीएमएचओ डॉ एसआर बंजारे ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार होम आइसोलेशन में मरीजों को भेजने का चिन्हाकन अब सामान्य मरीजों के लिए बीएमओ, सिविल सर्जन और डीएमओ द्वारा ही किया जाएगा। इसी तरह को मार्बिट रोग पीड़ितों की पहचान एवं होम आइसोलेशन में भेजने निर्धारण का कार्य विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों की गठित टीम द्वारा किया जाएगा।

