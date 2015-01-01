पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दूसरे की जमीन को अपने नाम कराना चाहा पटवारी ने मना किया तो पीटा, मामला दर्ज

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • महिला पटवारी के कार्यालय घुसकर की गाली गलौज, चप्पल भी मारी

महिला पटवारी के कार्यालय में घुसकर एक युवक ने दूसरों के नाम पर दर्ज जमीन काे अपने नाम पर चढ़ाने के लिए दबाव बनाया। पटवारी ने गैरकानूनी काम करने से मना किया तो युवक राजेश रात्रे ने महिला पटवारी अंजू राय से गाली गलौज की और चप्पल से मारपीट भी कर दी। इससे पटवारी गिर गई और उन्हें चोट आई। पुलिस ने पटवारी की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। नवागढ़ टीआई विवेक पांडेय ने बताया कि भैंसो की अंजू राय नवागढ़ तहसील के पटवारी हल्का नंबर 15 बरभाठा में पटवारी के पद पर पदस्थ है। घटना दिनांक 14 अक्टूबर को वह अपने मुड़पार के कार्यालय में विभागीय काम निपटा रही थी। उसी समय बरभाठा का युवक राजेश रात्रे पिता देवचरण रात्रे कार्यालय आया और अपनी जमीन खसरा नंबर 924/09 को अपने नाम पर दर्ज कराने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगा। यह जमीन राजेश रात्रे के अलावा अन्य लोगों के नाम पर भी दर्ज है। पटवारी अंजू राय ने एक व्यक्ति के नाम पर करने से मना कर दिया। आरोपी युवक राजेश रात्रे, पटवारी अंजू राय के साथ गाली गलौज करने लगा। मना करने पर उसने पटवारी के बाल पकड़ कर जमीन में गिरा दिया और चप्पल से भी मारपीट की। महिला पटवारी की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ 294, 323, 332, 353 के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया था।

