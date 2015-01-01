पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आसमान से बादल छंटे:शाम होते ही साल और स्वेटर में दिखने लगे लोग

जांजगीर3 घंटे पहले
  • सर्द हवा से बढ़ी ठिठुरन, दिन और रात का तापमान सामान्य से तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस कम

नमी कम होने साथ-साथ रविवार को आसमान साफ होने से ठंड बढ़ गई है। रविवार को बीते सप्ताह की तुलना में ज्यादा ठंड महसूस की गई। लोग सुबह और शाम के समय साल और स्वेटर में नजर आए। शाम के समय ज्यादातर लोग घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलें। दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 29 तो रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया। हिमालय की तराई में हुई बर्फबारी और उत्तरी हवा के आने से जांजगीर समेत उत्तर छत्तीसगढ़ में सर्दी बढ़ गई है। पारा सामान्य से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे चल रहा है। तीन दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान 15 से 13 डिग्री के बीच बना हुआ है। हवा की गति भी 4 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की औसत चाल से चल रही है। इन दिनों आसमान पूरी तरह साफ है। विभाग का अनुमान है कि आने वाले दिनों में दिन में प्रकाश की अवधि घटेगी। नमी की मात्रा भी कम होगी। उत्तरी हवा का प्रभाव बढ़ेगा। इससे ठंड की मात्रा में इजाफा होगा। लोगों ने पिछले लंबे समय से जारी गर्मी से राहत महसूस की है। आने वाले दिनों में ठंड और बढ़ेगी।

25 नवंबर के बाद और गिरेगा तापमान
25 नवंबर से शहर का न्यूनतम पारा और गिरेगा। पहले एक या दो डिग्री की गिरावट होती रही। पारा सामान्य से 1 से दो डिग्री सेल्सियस कम होता रहा। इस दौरान वातावरण में नमी की मात्रा कम होने से मौसम और शुष्क होगा। इसी बीच उत्तरी हवा का प्रभाव और गति दोनों बढ़ाेतरी होगी। नंवबर बाद न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।
दिन में घटने लगी प्रकाश की अवधि
इन दिनों दिन की अवधि लगातार घट रही है। रविवार को सुबह 6.11 बजे सूर्योदय हुआ और सूर्यास्त शाम को 5.25 पर। इस तरह दिन की अवधि 11.14 घंटे रही। पिछले सप्ताह दिन में प्रकाश की अवधि का औसत 7.20 घंटे रहा। नवंबर दूसरे सप्ताह में 9.4 घंटे सूरज की रोशनी लोगों को मिली।

आगे तापमान में और गिरावट के आसार
"हवा की दिशा बदलने के बाद आगे तापमान में और गिरावट के आसार है। दिसबंर के पहले सप्ताह में थोड़ी राहत मिल सकती है, लेकिन इसके बाद ठंड अपने पीक पर होगा।''
-डॉ एचपी चंद्रा, मौसम विशेषज्ञ रायपुर

वीडियोऔर देखें

