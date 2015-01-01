पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:वीआईपी वाहन पर भी कार्रवाई करे पुलिस: अजगल्ले

जांजगीर4 घंटे पहले
  • संसदीय सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक में सांसद ने कहा सुरक्षित यातायात व्यवस्था हम सब की जिम्मेदारी

सांसद गुहाराम अजगल्ले की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को संसदीय सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक हुई। सांसद श्री अजगल्ले ने कहा कि सुगम और सुरक्षित यातायात की व्यवस्था हम सब की जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि यातायात जांच के दौरान सभी के वाहनों की समान रूप से जांच की जाए। किसी भी वाहन को वीआईपी जानकर ना छोड़ें। उन्होंने कहा कि वे स्वयं अपने वाहन के कागजात एवं वाहन चालक की जांच में सहयोग करते हैं। सांसद श्री अजगल्ले ने कहा कि मवेशियों एवं जर्जर सड़कों के कारण होने वाली सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को कम करने के लिए निरंतर प्रयास करते रहना चाहिए। स्थानीय लोगों का सहयोग सुगम और व्यवस्थित यातायात के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। सड़क जिन गांवों के क्षेत्रों से गुजरती है, वहां के सड़क मित्र, कोटवार, समाजसेवी संस्थाओं को सड़क सुरक्षा जैसी जनहित के कार्यो के लिए अधिकृत किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क से मवेशियों को हटाने, सड़क दुर्घटना के दौरान तात्कालिक राहत पहुंचाने, पुलिस को सूचना देने आदि के कार्य में सहयोग इनसे सहयोग लिया जा सकता है। एएसपी श्रीमती मधुलिका सिंह ने सड़क दुर्घटनाओं के कारण एवं सुरक्षा उपायों की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि गांव में सड़क मित्र का गठन किया गया है। जिनको दुर्घटना के दौरान प्राथमिक राहत पहुंचाने में सहयोग एवं सूचना प्राप्त करने में सहयोग लिया जाता है।

वैकल्पिक सड़कों की भी मरम्मत कराएं
अकलतरा विधायक सौरभ सिंह ने सड़क, पुल निर्माण आदि कार्यों को समय पर पूर्ण करवाने एवं निर्माण स्थल के वैकल्पिक सड़कों की मरम्मत पर जोर दिया। उन्होंने सड़क के साइड सोल्डर की मरम्मत करवाने और सड़क सीमा से अतिक्रमण को मुक्त रखने को कहा।
नगरीय क्षेत्रों में भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगाएं
विधायक नारायण चंदेल ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि नगरीय क्षेत्रों मे भारी वाहनों को तय अवधि में प्रवेश दिया जाए। इस निर्देश का कड़ाई से पालन सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने रेलवे ओवरब्रिज का काम शीघ्र पूरा करवाने पर जोर दिया। बैठक मे रेलवे के अधिकारियों को शामिल करने का सुझाव भी दिया।

भूमि अधिग्रहण के काम प्राथमिकता से किए जा रहे हैं
कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण से संबंधित भू-अधिग्रहण के प्रकरणों को प्राथमिकता के साथ निराकरण किया गया है। जिससे निर्माण कार्य शुरू करने मे विलंब ना हो। निर्माण संबंधी कार्यों की सतत मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। उन्होंने निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों को समय- सीमा मे कार्य पूर्ण करवाने के निर्देश दिए है।

