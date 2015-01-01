पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाक विभाग ने दी सुविधा:डाक कर्मी घर में बनाएंगे पेंशनर्स के लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट

जांजगीर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के पेंशनर सूर्यकांत साहू के मोबाइल नंबर 9770697607 पर कर सकते हैं संपर्क
  • अब बैंक और च्वाइस सेंटरों का नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा चक्कर।

भारतीय डाक विभाग पेंशनरों के लिए नई सुविधा की शुरुआात किया है। विभाग द्वारा अब पेंशनर को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र (लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट) बनाने की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी है। डाकघर में भी पेंशनर्स जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवा सकेंगे। पेंशनर्स पोस्ट इनफो एप के माध्यम से रिक्वेस्ट भेज सकते हैं। एक दिन के अंदर डाक विभाग को पोस्टमैन घर जाकर जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र बनाएंगे। इसके अलावा डाक विभाग ने कर्मचारियों का नंबर भी जारी किया है। इस पर फाेन करने पर वे घर पहुंच सेवा देंगे। बिलासपुर मुख्य डाकघर अधीक्षक केपी वर्मा ने बताया कि जिले के डाकघरों में इस सेवा की शुरुआत 1 नवंबर से हो चुकी है। जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने का चार्ज 70 रुपए है। लोग चाहें तो डाकघर में पेंशनधारी जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के लिए जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट लेकर जाएंगे और डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवा सकते हैं। इस सेवा के शुरू होने से फायदा मिलेगा। सेवा शुरू होने से पेंशनधारियों को अब जीवन प्रमाणपत्र बनाने के लिए बैंक और च्वाइस सेंटर के चक्कर नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे। किसी भी विभाग के पेंशनर्स अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र डाकघर में बनवा सकेंगे। जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र बनवाने के लिए पेंशनर्स डाक विभाग के जांजगीर चांपा के शाखा प्रबंधक सूर्यकांत साहू के 9770697607, असिस्टेंट ब्रांच मैनेजर एरिया रामस्वरूप विश्वकर्मा के मोबाइल नंबर-8871110429, कोरबा एरिया में संतोष कुमार के 8076724255,मुंगेली के शाखा प्रबंधक 8148105232 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।
फिंगर प्रिंट काम नहीं करने पर विभाग जाना पड़ेगा - डाक विभाग के असिस्टेंट ब्रांच मैनेजर एरिया रामस्वरूप विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र बनाने की प्रक्रिया में अंगूठे का फिंगर प्रिंट जरूरी है। जिनका फिंगर प्रिंट काम नहीं करेगा, उन्हें अपने विभाग में जाकर मैनुअल प्रमाण-पत्र बनवाना पड़ेगा।

ऐसे मिल सकता है सर्टिफिकेट
डिजिटल सर्टिफिकेट पाने के लिए पेंशनरों को एक खास ‘प्रमाण आईडी’ बनानी होगी। यह विशिष्ट आईडी होती है। यानी हर एक पेंशनर के लिए यह अलग-अलग होती है। पेंशनर इसे अपने आधार नंबर और बायोमेट्रिक्स का इस्तेमाल करके बना सकते हैं। पहली बार इस आईडी को जनरेट करने के लिए पेंशनर स्थानीय सिटीजन सर्विस सेंटर या डाकघर में जा सकते हैं। पेंशनभोगी को आधार नंबर, मोबाइल नंबर, पेंशन पेमेंट ऑर्डर (पीपीओ) नंबर और पेंशन खाता संख्या के अलावा अंगुली के निशान देने होंगे।

पोस्ट इन्फो एप गूगल प्ले स्टोर से कर सकते हैं इंस्टॉल
डिजिटल प्रमाण पत्र पोस्ट इंफो ऐप के माध्यम से भी पेंशनर अपना रिक्वेस्ट डाल सकते हैं। रिक्वेस्ट प्राप्त होने के अगले 24 घंटे में निकटवर्ती डाकघर का पोस्टमैन अथवा ग्रामीण डाक सेवक घर पहुंचकर डिजिटल प्रमाण पत्र बना कर देगा। सफलतापूर्वक डिजिटल प्रमाण पत्र बनने पर 70 रुपए का शुल्क अदा करना होगा। पोस्ट इन्फो एप गूगल प्ले स्टोर से इंस्टॉल किया जा सकता है।

