कोरोना का टीका:कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए तैयारी शुरु, 6 महीने में फ्रंट लाइन के 20% लोगों को लगेगा टीका

जांजगीर2 दिन पहले
ऑक्सीजन प्लांट बनाने के लिए रखी मशीनें।
  • 35 पहले से हैं, 5 और बनेंगे कोल्ड स्टोरेज पाइंट और ऑक्सीजन के लिए बन रहा प्लांट भी

कोरोना का वैक्सीन बाजार में आने की तैयारियों की सूचना साथ ही टीकाकरण की भी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। पहले चरण में छह महीने के अंदर फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वारियर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए 20 प्रतिशत लोगों को पहले चिह्नांकित करने का काम भी शुरू हो गया है। टीकाकरण के लिए नोडल अधिकारी भी बनाए गए हैं। ऑक्सीजन प्लांट लगाने की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी है। प्रदेश भर में कोरोना संक्रमितों के मामले में जिला चौथे नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। करीब सवा दो सौ से अधिक लोगों की जान इस बीमारी ने ले ली है। विश्व भर में कोरोना के वैक्सीन के लिए तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। भारत में भी जल्दी ही वैक्सीन मार्केट में आने के दावों के बीच वैक्सिनेशन की भी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। वैक्सीन को रखने से लेकर टीका लगाने तक के लिए रोड मैप बनाया जा रहा है। पूर्व में भी जिले में वैक्सिनेशन होते रहे हैं, इसलिए पहले से ही 35 कोल्ड चेन पाइंट हैं। इन स्थानों पर वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखा जा सकेगा। इनके अलावा पांच नए पाइंट जैजैपुर के भोथिया में सक्ती के देवरी, नवागढ़ ब्लॉक के धुरकोट व सरखों में तथा अकलतरा ब्लॉक के दल्हापोड़ी में बनाए जाएंगे। इसकी तैयारी भी शुरू हो चुकी है।

जिले में कोविड एक नजर में

  • 17024 - अब तक संक्रमित
  • 16072 - अब तक हुए स्वस्थ
  • 5107 - अस्पताल से हुए डिस्चार्ज
  • 10995 - होम आइसोलेशन से हुए रिकवर
  • 761 - एक्टिव केस
  • 234 - अब तक मौत

2-8 डिग्री टेम्प्रेचर में रखना होगा वैक्सीन को
वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए न्यूनतम 2 से अधिकतम 8 डिग्री तापमान की आवश्यकता पड़ती है। इसके लिए आइसलिंड रेफ्रीजरेटर की आवश्यकता पड़ती है। टेम्प्रेचर मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए अलग से रूम लगेगा।

ऑक्सीजन के मामले में आत्मनिर्भर बनने की तैयारी
फिलहाल एक्सक्लूसिव कोविड केयर सेंटर में 80 बेड हैं,यहां गंभीर मरीजों के लिए ऑक्सीजन की व्यवस्था की गई है। 27 बेड में जम्बाे सिलेंडर को खोलकर पाइप से ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई की जाती है। अन्य मरीजों के लिए कांसन्ट्रेटर है, यह बिजली से चलता है। यह कंसन्ट्रेटर हवा की ऑक्सीजन को बढ़ाकर 90 से 95 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ा देता है।

इन्हें दी गई है जिम्मेदारी
कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण के लिए जिला स्तर पर संयुक्त कलेक्टर करूण डहरिया को नोडल अधिकारी की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। नायब तहसीलदार शेखर पटेल और जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ पुष्पेंद्र लहरे को सहायक नोडल अधिकारी बनाया गया है।

ऑक्सीजन की उपलब्धता से इलाज में होगी आसानी
"जिला अस्पताल और ईसीटीसी के लिए ऑक्सीजन प्लांट बन रहा है। इससे कोविड पेशेंट को सहुलियत होगी, वहीं कोल्ड चेन पाइंट भी और बनाए जाएंगे। पहले छह महीने में फ्रंट लाइन के 20 प्रतिशत लोगोें के वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी चल रही है। ''
-डॉ. अनिल जगत, सीएस, जांजगीर

