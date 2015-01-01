पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराहनीय:रामबाई कभी स्कूल नहीं गई पर जैविक खेती के लिए किसानों की बनी रोल मॉडल

जांजगीर3 घंटे पहले
  • जैविक खेती की जानकारी व महत्व बताने के लिए 50 वर्षीय रामबाई को ट्रेनर बनने का जिलेभर से आता है अब बुलावा

लोकेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर | जिला मुख्यालय से 12 किमी दूर चांपा तहसील अंतर्गत बहेराडीह गांव निवासी रामबाई (50) कभी स्कूल नहीं गई है। इसके बावजूद वह जीरो बजट पर उन्नत जैविक खेती के लिए जिले की रोल मॉडल बन चुकी है। इनके हुनर से प्रभावित होकर अमेरिका से भी लोग इनसे मिलने आ चुके हैं। जिला स्तर पर साल 2017 में पुरस्कृत किया जा चुका है।
धान, गेहूं और सब्जियों पर रसायनिक कीटनाशक और खाद का प्रयोग अब स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा प्रभाव डाल रहा है। इसलिए अब जैविक खेती का महत्व तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। जैविक खेती के लिए जिले में मॉडल ग्राम बहेराडीह में अधिकांश किसान जैविक खेती कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इन सब के बीच एक ऐसी महिला किसान है, जो कभी स्कूल नहीं गई, पर जीरो बजट में सबसे उन्नत, बेहतर खेती कर सब्जी और धान की पैदावार ले रही है। इससे ग्रामीण भी सीख रहे हैं। कृषि विभाग समूह की महिलाओं को जैविक खेती के प्रशिक्षण के लिए बतौर ट्रेनर बुलाती है। अब तक इन्होंने दर्जनों महिलाओं को जैविक खेती के लिए प्रशिक्षण दे चुकी है। महिलाएं जैविक खेती कर सब्जियों के साथ धान, गेहूं समेत फसलों का उत्पादन ले रहीं हैं।

सात जिलों के 600 गौठानों को आस्ट्रेलियन केचुएं की सप्लाई
गांव में समूह की दूसरी सदस्य 30 वर्षीय पुष्पा यादव घर पर 400 गमलों में टेरिस पर किचन गार्डन बना रखा है। इन गमलों पर भिंडी, बैगन, टमाटर, मिर्च, पत्तागोभी, फूल गोभी लगा रखा है। उनकी समूह ने घर पर आस्ट्रेलियन केचुआं तैयार कर जिले के कोरबा, मुंगेली, बिलासपुर, जांजगीर, बलौदा बाजार समेत 7 जिलो में 600 से ज्यादा गौठानों में आस्ट्रेलियन केचुआं भी पहुंचा चुकी है। जमीन नहीं होने के बावजूद कैसे घर में सब्जी की खेती की जा सकती है। वे गांव-गांव जाकर महिलाओं को इसकी जानकारी दे रही है।

दवा और कीटनाशक खुद तैयार करती है रामबाई
सड़े हुए गोबर लिए घर पर कंपोस्ट पीट बना रखा है। इस पीठ में आस्ट्रेलियन केचुएं की मदद से खुद खाद तैयार करती है। इतना ही नहीं घर में गौ-मूत्र, नीम करंज, धतुरा, बेसरम, आंक, कनेर, सीता पत्ती, रतनजोत, तंबाखू, मिर्च पाऊडर, लहसुन जैसे घर पर ही कीटनाशक भी तैयार कर फसल पर छिड़काव करती है।

फायदा : घर में सब्जी, दूध और गैस के लिए एक रुपए भी खर्च नहीं
रामबाई ने अपने घर पर ऐसी व्यवस्था कर रखी है कि इन्हें सब्जी, दूध और गैस के लिए 1 रुपए भी खर्च नहीं करने पड़ते। घर में पड़ोसियों से सीख कर उन्होंने बायोगैस प्लांट लगाया है। इसमें रोजाना गाय के गोबर से रसाई में खाना बनाने के लिए गैस और खाद तैयार कर घर में ही सब्जी उत्पादन करती है। पशुओं के लिए हरा भरा चारा और उनसे दूध उत्पादन कर घर खर्च के लिए हर माह 4 से 5 हजार रुपए कमा रही है।

प्रसिद्धि विदेश में पहुंची, अमेरिका के क्रिश और मेरीलोना आए थे घर
पड़ोसी दीनदयाल यादव बताते है कि साल 2012 में अमेरिका से क्रिश और मेरीलोना जैविक खेती देखने चांपा के बहेराडीह आए थे। यहां सबसे पहले वे रामबाई के घर पहुंचे। रामबाई द्वारा घर में जैविक खेती के लिए तैयार की गई खाद और दवा देख काफी प्रभावित हुए। पहले तो उन्हें लगा कि वो पढ़ी लिखी है, लेकिन जब उन्हें पता चला कि वो कभी स्कूल नहीं गई है, तो वे दोनों दंग रह गए।

