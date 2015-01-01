पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में अब 14 तहसीलें:आज से अस्तित्व में आएंगी सारागांव, बम्हनीडीह व बाराद्वार तहसील, 172 गांवों को मिलेगा लाभ

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
बाराद्वार में मंगलवार से लगेगा तहसील कार्यालय।
  • सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा अनावरण के समय 2019 में सीएम ने की थी घोषणा

जिले में बुधवार से तीन नई तहसील सारागांव, बाराद्वार और बम्हनीडीह अस्तित्व में आ जाएंगी। इन तहसीलाें के शुरू होने पर क्षेत्र के 172 गांवों के लोगों को अपने काम से अब ज्यादा दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। इन गांवों के लोग आसानी से अपनी नजदीक के तहसील में जाकर राजस्व संबंधी काम करा सकेंगे। तहसीलों के प्रारंभ होने पर जिले में तहसीलों की संख्या बढ़कर 14 हो जाएगी, वहीं दो उपतहसील ही शेष रहेगी। साल भर पहले मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल पिछले साल 31 अक्टूबर को जिला मुख्यालय में आयोजित सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की जयंती कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे थे, तो उन्होंने जिले में तीन नई तहसील सारागांव, बम्हनीडीह और बाराद्वार को बनाने की घोषणा की थी। तेरह महीने में ही सरकार ने वादे पूरा कर दिया है। राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग द्वारा राजपत्र में प्रकाशित सूचना के मुताबिक नवीन तहसील बम्हनीडीह में 12 पटवारी हल्कों के 39 और तहसील बाराद्वार में 20 पटवारी हल्कों के 50 गांव शामिल होंगे। सारागांव में 11 हल्कों में 33 गांव शामिल किए गए हैं। बाराद्वार उपतहसील को तहसील का दर्जा दिया गया है।

नई व्यवस्था बनाने में लगेगा समय... पुराने भवन में ही ऑफिस का होगा संचालन, स्टाफ की पड़ेगी जरूरत
तीन नई तहसीलें बुधवार से शुरू तो हो जाएंगी, पर इन तहसीलों के लिए अभी सरकार ने नए भवनों की व्यवस्था नहीं की है। बाराद्वार उप तहसील के भवन में ही मंगलवार को तहसील लिखाया गया। इसी भवन में तहसील कार्यालय संचालित होगा। इसी तरह अन्य तहसीलों में भी व्यवस्था बनाई जाएगी। फिलहाल नए तहसीलदारों की भी पदस्थापना नहीं हो पाई है तो संबंधित उपतहसील के प्रभारी ही इन तहसीलों में काम संभालेंगे। नई तहसीलों के लिए स्टेब्लिशमेंट से लेकर स्टाफ व अन्य साधनों की व्यवस्था करनी पड़ेगी।

सारागांव तहसील में ये गांव शामिल
सारागांव
नई तहसील में अफरीद, चोरिया, संजयग्राम, सरवानी, परसापाली, लखाली, ,झर्रा, मोहगांव,पचोरी, कमरीद, जाटा, देवरी, अमरूवा, दारंग, पोड़ीकला, कड़ारी, बघौदा, लछनपुर, दर्रीबंजर, कुम्हारीकला, रिस्दा,नवागांव को शामिल किया गया है।

बम्हनीडीह तहसील में ये गांव होंगे शामिल
सोठी, पिपरदा, पुछेली, खपरीडीह, रोहदा, भंवरेली, बम्हनीडीह, लखुर्री, भदरा, मौहाडीह, पोड़ीशंकर, सोनाईडीह, करनौद, गोविन्दा, कपिस्दा, बनसुला, नक्टीडीह, सेमरिया, चोरहादेवरी, सोनादह बनडभरा, तालदेवरी, बोरसी, गतवा, सीलादेही, देवरानी, बिर्रा और बसंतपुर को शामिल किया
गया है।
बाराद्वार तहसील में इन गांवों को किया शामिल
बाराद्वार, धनपुर,सोनगुढ़ा ,जर्वे, सुन्दरेली,सकरेलीखुर्द, बोकरामुड़ा, नगरदा, कुरदा, सेन्दरी, पुटेकेला, किरारी, चमरा बरपाली, लहंगा, रेड़ा, खुंटादरहा, पासीद, लवसरा, बेल्हाडीह, दुरपा, सरवानी (बा)सरहर, पलाड़ीकला, पलाड़ीखुर्द बाराद्वार बस्ती, डुमरपारा, डेरागढ़ सकरेली (बा), झरना, कचंदा, गिधौरी, खम्हिया, रायपुरा, लोहराकोट(4), सिरली।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: किसानों को नहीं पड़ेगा भटकना
"बम्हनीडीह और बाराद्वार पहले से उपतहसील हैं। इन दोनों स्थानों पर तो राजस्व रिकॉर्ड जैसे अधिकार अभिलेख, मिसल, बंदोबस्ती व पुराना खसरा, रकबा बी वन का रिकॉर्ड तो होगा ही। इसलिए यहां के किसानों को पहले से ही यह सुविधा वहां मिलती रही होगी। सारागांव तहसील के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांव के लोगों को इन रिकॉर्डों के लिए चांपा का चक्कर लगाना पड़ता था उससे उन्हें छुटकारा मिलेगा। ये रिकॉर्ड उन्हें तहसील में ही मिल जाएंगे।''
-राजेश पांडेय, अधिवक्ता, जांजगीर

