पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:साउथ बिहार एक्सप्रेस चलेगी 10 से अकलतरा, सक्ती व चांपा में रुकेगी

जांजगीर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजेन्द्रनगर–दुर्ग पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन की मिलेगी सुविधा

त्योहारों के दौरान रेल यात्रियों की सुविधा एवं मांग को ध्यान में रखते हुए दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे से चलने वाली 03288 / 03287 राजेन्द्रनगर–दुर्ग- राजेन्द्रनगर पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन राजेन्द्रनगर से 10 नवम्बर एवं दुर्ग से 12 नवम्बर से चलेगी। इस ट्रेन का स्टॉपेज अकलतरा, सक्ती और चांपा में दिया गया है। यह ट्रेन सम्पूर्ण आरक्षित रहेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 03288 राजेन्द्रनगर–दुर्ग पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन राजेन्द्रनगर से 10 से 30 नवम्बर तक चलेगी । इसी प्रकार विपरीत दिशा में भी यह गाड़ी संख्या दुर्ग- राजेन्द्रनगर पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन दुर्ग से 12 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर तक चलेगी चलेगी। इस ट्रेन में केवल कन्फर्म टिकट वाले ही यात्रा कर सकेंगे। एवं काेविड के सभी नियमों का कड़ाई से पालन करना होगा। इस ट्रेन में 1 एसी फर्स्ट, 1 एसी टू टायर, 3 एसी थ्री, 9 स्लीपर, 7 सामान्य एवं 2 एसएलआरडी सहित 23 कोच रहेंगे। ट्रेन में यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को पहले रिजर्वेशन कराना होगा।

इन स्टेशनों में ठहराव
अप साइड में यह ट्रेन सबसे पहले सक्ती रेलवे स्टेशन दोपहर 3 बजकर 11 मिनट में पहुंचेगी। दो मिनट के स्टॉपेज के बाद रवाना होगी। तथा 3.38 बजे चांपा पहुंचेगी इसके बाद जिले के अकलतरा स्टेशन में आखिरी स्टॉपेज 4:1 बजे होगा। डाउन में सुबह 10:55 बजे अकलतरा पहुंचेगी तथा 11.19 पर चांपा और 11.44 बजे सक्ती स्टेशन पहुंचेगी। सभी स्टेशनों में दो- दो मिनट ठहराव के बाद रवाना होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें