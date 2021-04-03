पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:हादसा रोकने की बजाय स्टाॅपर और रिफ्लेक्टर का सहारा

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • 3 साल में ब्लैक स्पॉट पर 12 लोगों की मौत और ग्रे स्पॉट पर 46 घायल, स्टेट हाइवे पर न तो शोल्डर भरा और न स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाई

जिले में दो ब्लैक स्पॉट और सात ग्रे स्पॉट है। तीन साल के भीतर बलौदा और डभरा के दो ब्लैक स्पॉट पर 13 दुर्घटनाएं हुई थी। जिसमें 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई, आधा दर्जन करीब घायल हुए। इसी तरह सात ग्रे स्पॉट पर 40 से ज्यादा दुर्घटनाओं में 46 लोग घायल हुए। बावजूद इसके सड़क परिवहन नियमों के अनुरूप सुधार करने की बजाए सड़क हादसा रोकने स्टाॅपर, जिगजैग ब्रेकर और रिफ्लेक्टर का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। चांपा बाइपास से पीआईएल तक की सड़क पर पूरे दिन हैवी ट्रैफिक रहता है। सड़क पर बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे और धूल से बाइक सवारों की विजिबिलिटी कम होती है। जिससे आए दिन सड़क हादसे होते हैं। इस सड़क पर तीन साल में कुल 5 बड़े हादसे हो चुके हैं। जिसमें 7 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए थे। कुछ की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसी तरह जांजगीर नगर पालिका क्षेत्र अंतर्गत केरा रोड पर भाठापारा माइनर नहर से लेकर बस स्टैंड तक सड़क की चौड़ाई कम होने के कारण भी ग्रे स्पॉट के दायरे में रखा गया है। साल 2020 में अप्रैल से जून तक लॉकडाउन के दौरान सड़क हादसे कम हुए, लेकिन जुलाई में ट्रैफिक बढ़ने के कारण एक माह में 30 दुर्घटनाएं हुई। इसमें 65 वाहन सवारों में से 24 को मामूली चोटें आई 31 लोगों की मौत हुई और 10 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए।

ब्लैक और ग्रे स्पॉट पर 3 साल में कहां कितनी दुर्घटनाएं
ब्लैक स्पॉट

  • बलौदा बुची हरदी के बीच 6 दुर्घटनाओं में 5 की मौत
  • डभरा सुखापाली स्टेट हाइवे पर 7 दुर्घटनाओं में 7 की मौत

ग्रे स्पॉट नगरीय क्षेत्र

  • जांजगीर न्यू बस स्टैंड भाठापारा नहर के बीच 15 दुर्घटनाएं
  • चांपा बाइपास पर पीआईएल गेट के बीच 7 दुर्घटनाएं

ग्रे स्पॉट एनएच-49

  • जांजगीर चांपा के चंडीपारा पामगढ़ तिराहे पर 8 दुर्घटनाएं
  • लछनपुर चौक से बिरगहनी चौक के बीच 7 दुर्घटनाएं
  • जांजगीर अमरताल गांव अकलतरा में 300 मी. तक 9 दुर्घटनाएं
  • तरौद ग्रापं एनएच 49 पर अकलतरा में 16 दुर्घटनाएं

ग्रे-स्पॉट स्टेट हाइवे 13

  • महानदी पुल शिवरीनारायण के बीच 9 दुर्घटनाएं

इन आधारों पर तय होते हैं ब्लैक और ग्रे स्पॉट
जहां बार-बार दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इनमें घायलों और मृतकों की संख्या अधिक हो। वहीं जिन सड़कों पर तीन साल के भीतर कम से कम 5 दुर्घटनाओं में वाहन सवार घायल हुए हो या फिर उनकी मौत हुई। ऐसे स्थान को ग्रे स्पॉट की श्रेणी में रखा जाता है।

जितना संभव हो कर रहे हैं
"जिले में 2 ब्लैक और 7 ग्रे स्पॉट है। इन जगहों पर दुर्घटनाएं रोकने के लिए जितना संभव हमने सभी काम किया है। रिफ्लेक्टर, जिगजैग ब्रेकर, स्टापर, साइन बोर्ड लगाए हैं। हमने पीडब्ल्यूडी को भी पत्र लिखकर शोल्डर भरने कहा है।''
-शिवचरण परिहार, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक
शासन से मांगा है बजट
"इस संबंध में ट्रैफिक विभाग के द्वारा कुछ समय पहले पत्र भी लिखा है, जिसके आधार पर हमने शासन से बजट मांगा है। जैसे ही पैसे मिलेंगे हम सड़कों पर सुधार कार्य शुरू करेंगे।''
-एमएल शर्मा, ईई पीडब्ल्यूडी, चांपा

