आवेदन के लिए आज अंतिम तिथि:रिजल्ट से असंतुष्ट विद्यार्थी दे सकेंगे विशेष परीक्षा

जांजगीर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 से 28 नंवबर के बीच ओपन बुक पद्धति से होगी कॉलेज की परीक्षा

कोविड की वजह से इस बार स्नातक (यूजी ) में फर्स्ट और सेकेंड ईयर के रिजल्ट आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के आधार पर जारी किए थे। इस रिजल्ट से अधिकांश विद्यार्थी संतुष्ट नहीं है। ऐसे में यूनिवर्सिटी 24 से 28 नंवबर तक विशेष परीक्षा आयोजित करने जा रही है। इस परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शनिवार की शाम 5 बजे तक विद्यार्थी कर सकते हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी यूजीसी और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग से मिले निर्देशों पर पहली बार स्टूडेंट्स को विशेष परीक्षा के रूप में इस तरह तरह का मौका दे रही है। शैक्षणिक सत्र 2019-20 की मुख्य परीक्षा में जिले का रिजल्ट 85 प्रतिशत रहा। बीएससी गृह विज्ञान में सौ तथा बीएससी सेकेंड ईयर में 88 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स सफल हुए हैं। यूजी और पीजी के फर्स्ट ईयर में करीब 5 हजार से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी हुए थे, जिसमें 43 सौ पास हुए हैं। जबकि सात सौ से ज्यादा फेल या पूरक घोषित कर दिए गए है। कुछ के परिणाम रोके गए है। इसके बाद बड़ी संख्या में विद्यार्थियों ने शिकायत में कहा था कि यूजीसी द्वारा प्रोन्नत करने के बाद भी उन्हें फेल घोषित कर दिया। यूनिवर्सिटी ने इस पर स्थिति स्पष्ट करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी विद्यार्थियों को नियम विरुद्ध फेल घोषित नहीं किया है। बाद में यूजीसी व उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश पर विशेष परीक्षा की घोषणा की गई।

ओपन बुक पद्धति से होगी परीक्षा
यूनिवर्सिटी आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद संबंधित कॉलेजों की पोर्टल पर स्टूडेंट्स की सूची व अन्य जानकारी अपलोड की जाएगी। यह परीक्षा ओपन बुक पद्धति पर होगी। संबंधित विषय के प्रोफेसर लीड कॉलेज में प्रश्नपत्र तैयार करेंगे। इसके बाद इसे स्टॅडेंट्स को ई-मेल वाट्सएप व अन्य माध्यमों से भेजा जाएगा।

इसलिए 15 फीसदी रिजल्ट प्रभावित
कॉलेजों से प्राप्त इंटर्नल नंबर के आधार पर रिजल्ट जारी किए गए हैं। शिक्षाविदों के अनुसार तो सरकारी संस्थाओं के शिक्षकों ने बच्चों के इंटर्नल नंबर भेजने में लापरवाही बरती गई है। जिसकी वजह से यूनिवर्सिटी में 8 और जिले में करीब 15 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स के परीक्षा परिणाम प्रभावित हुए हैं।
श्रेणी सुधार, फेल और पूरक आए छात्र हो सकेंगे शामिल
कॉलेज की विशेष परीक्षा होगी जिसमें श्रेणी सुधार सहित फेल, पूरक आए स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हो सकेंगे। कोविड संक्रमण की वजह से ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है। इससे पहले स्टूडेंट्स को कभी
भी इस तरह का अवसर नहीं मिला था। फिलहाल यूनिवर्सिटी अपने स्तर परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रही है।

स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अवसर
श्रेणी सुधार, पूरक व फेल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए विशेष परीक्षा एक अच्छा अवसर है। पहले और दूसरे साल के स्टूडेंट्स के परिणाम इस बार जारी किए गए थे। जिले का परीक्षा परिणाम करीब 80 से 85 प्रतिशत रहा, जो शेष उनके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी विशेष परीक्षा आयोजित कर रहा है।'' प्रो. केपी कुर्रे, प्रभारी प्राचार्य, लीड कॉलेज जांजगीर

