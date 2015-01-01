पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:ऑनलाइन कक्षा में जो स्टूडेंट्स नहीं जुड़ेंगे वह नहीं दिला पाएंगे कॉलेजों की परीक्षा

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते 5 महीने लेट हो गया है। अब उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेजों को पत्र जारी कर कहा है कि सिलेबस कम नहीं किए जाएंगे। पुराने सिलेबस से ही छात्रों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाया जाए। यह भी कहा है कि ऑनलाइन कक्षा में छात्रों को जुड़ना अनिवार्य हैं। जो छात्र ऑनलाइन कक्षा में नहीं जुड़ेंगे, उन्हें अनुपस्थित माना जाएगा। अगर छात्रों का अटेंडेंस कम हुआ तो उन्हें परीक्षा में बैठने नहीं दिया जाएगा। सभी शैक्षणिक व अशैक्षणिक स्टाफ को मुख्यालय नहीं छोड़ना है। जो बिना अनुमति के मुख्यालय छोड़ता है, उस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अपर संचालक डॉ. एसआर कमलेश ने कहा कि प्राचार्यों को प्रतिदिन कक्षाएं संचालित करने कहा गया है। जिस विषय के शिक्षक नहीं है, उसके लिए कमेटी बनाई जा रही है। उच्च शिक्षा आयुक्त शारदा वर्मा ने कहा है कि जिस विषय के शिक्षक नहीं है, उन विषयों की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन अपर संचालक या अग्रणी कॉलेज कराएंगें। एयू से संबद्ध 60 शासकीय कॉलेजों में प्राचार्य, प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 1429 पद स्वीकृत हैं।

कक्षा शुरू होने से पहले छात्रों को फोन करना है
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी प्राचार्यों से कहा है कि वे ऑनलाइन कक्षा की समय सारिणी बनाएं और छात्रों को भेजें। जब कक्षा शुरू होनी हो, उसके पहले वे छात्रों को लिंक भेजें और फोन करके उन्हें कक्षा शुरू होने की जानकारी दें।
वीडियो चलाकर कक्षा लेने पर लगाई रोक
शिक्षकों को छात्रों को लाइव मोड पर पढ़ाई करना है। छात्रों से ऑनलाइन कक्षा के दौरान इंस्ट्रकक्शन भी जरूरी है। कोई भी शिक्षक केवल ऑनलाइन वीडियो चलाकर छात्रों की पढ़ाई नहीं करा सकता है। इस पर रोक है।

