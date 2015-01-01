पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतनाम संदेश यात्रा:गुरु अगरमन दास की याद में समर्थकों ने बिलासपुर से कोरबा तक निकाली यात्रा

जांजगीर-मुलमुला/कोनारगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • यात्रा में मंत्री गुरु रुद्रकुमार का आतिशबाजी के साथ किया सम्मान

प्रदेश के लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी केबिनेट मंत्री गुरु रुद्रकुमार ज़िले में एक दिवसीय सतनाम संदेश यात्रा लेकर पहुंचे। जिसके दौरान वे बिलासपुर से मस्तूरी होते हुए सड़क मार्ग से मुलमुला पहुंचे। जहां उनका आसपास गांव के सरपंच तथा क्षेत्र के सभी वर्गों के लोगों ने उनका स्वागत किया तथा आतिशबाजी भी की गई। जांजगीर चांपा जिले के प्रवेश द्वार कुटीघाट में जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के जिलाध्यक्ष डाॅ.चौलेश्वर चंद्राकर, प्रदेश कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष चुन्नीलाल साहू, श्रीमती शेषराज हरबंश, इंजीनियर रवि पांडेय, जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष राघवेन्द्र सिंह, ठा.नवल सिंह, अशोक कश्यप, सन्नी यादव, चंदा कश्यप, संतोषी मनोज रात्रे, मनोज रात्रे, कृष्ण कुमार अनंत, नरेंद्र भास्कर, राधेश्याम धृतलहरे, प्रेमलाल धृतलहरे आदि उपस्थित थे।

