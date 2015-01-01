पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:टीसीएल में माइक्रो-बायोटेक्नाेलॉजी और बॉटनी की लगेंगी पीजी कक्षाएं

जांजगीर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार महत्वपूर्ण शर्तों के आधार पर यूनिवर्सिटी ने दी अस्थाई मान्यता

टीसीएल कॉलेज में अब स्नातक की पढ़ाई पूरी कर छात्र माइक्रो, बायोटेक्नोलॉजी और बॉटनी से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन तक की पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे। विश्व विद्यालय निरीक्षण संस्था और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की अनुशंसा पर शुक्रवार को अटल यूनिवर्सिटी ने टीसीएल कॉलेज को सशर्त इन तीन विषयों पर पीजी की पढ़ाई की मान्यता दी है। इन कक्षाओं में प्रवेश के लिए पोर्टल भी खुल गए हैं, विद्यार्थी प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। कॉलेज में स्नातक के लिए बीएससी बायोलॉजी के साथ-साथ माइक्रो बायोलॉजी और बायोटेक्नोलॉजी की पढ़ाई पहले ही शुरू हो गई थी, लेकिन पीजी के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को बिलासपुर, रायपुर जैसे बड़े शहरों में जाना पड़ता था। शासन की इस नई व्यवस्था के बाद अब कॉलेज से स्नातक की पढ़ाई पूरी कर बच्चे पीजी की भी पढ़ाई संबंधित विषयों पर कर सकेंगे। वर्तमान समय में विज्ञान संकाय से जुड़े माइक्रो बायोलॉजी और बायोटेक्नोलॉजी की डिमांड अन्य विषयों की तुलना में अधिक है। इसलिए लीड कॉलेज को इन पाठ्यक्रमों की मान्यता मिलने के बाद अब स्थानीय बच्चो की पहली प्राथमिकता टीसीएल कॉलेज होगी। जनभागीदारी समिति के अध्यक्ष भगवानदास गढ़ेवाल ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय के प्रमुख कॉलेज में पीजी की कक्षाओं के लिए विस अध्यक्ष डॉ. चरणदास महंत से मांग की गई थी। उनके सहयोग से नई कक्षाएं शुरू होंगी।

इन शर्तों पर कॉलेज को मिली अस्थाई मान्यता
1- कॉलेज को यूजी स्तर के पाठ्यक्रम में शासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन व एेकैडमिक कैलेंडर के अनुरूप प्रवेश सुनिश्चित करना होगा।
2- राज्य शासन व उच्चशिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी अनुमति पत्र में निर्धारित शर्तों का पालन किया जाए।
3- विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग विनिमय 2009 एवं 2012 में उल्लेखित की गई शर्तों का पालन किया जाए।
4- पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार शैक्षणिक कार्य पूर्ण करने के लिए प्राध्यपक, प्रयोगशाला में उपकरणों व किताबों की व्यवस्था की जाए।

नए पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए कुल 40 सीटें रहेंगी
पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन के तीन नए विषयों के लिए कॉलेज को कुल 40 सींटें मिली है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 20 सीटें बॉटनी (वनस्पति विज्ञान) के लिए दी गई है। वहीं बायोटेक्नोलॉजी और माइक्रोबायोलॉजी को पहले वर्ष में प्रवेश के लिए 10-10 सीटों पर इसी सत्र से कॉलेज प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया पूरी करेगा।

यूजी और पीजी के इन विषयों पर सीटों में बढ़ोतरी

  • एमएससी फिजिक्स के लिए 5 सीटें
  • एमएससी गणित में 5 सीटें
  • बॉटनी, जूलॉजी और केमेस्ट्री में 20 सीटें
  • बायो टेक्नोलॉजी, जूलॉजी और केमेस्ट्री में 20 सीटें
  • माइक्रो बायोलॉजी, बॉटनी और केमेस्ट्री में 20 सीटें

पोर्टल ओपन हो चुके हैं
"इन सभी विषयों पर प्रवेश के लिए पोर्टल ओपन कर दिए गए हैं। अगले सात दिन के भीतर प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर नए सत्र की पढ़ाई भी शुरू कराई जाएगी। यूजी और पीजी की जिन कक्षाओं पर सीटें बढ़ी है, उनके लिए भी नए आवेदन मंगाए गए हैं। इनमें प्रवेश मेरिट बेसिस पर दिया जाएगा।''
-डाॅ.केपी कुर्रे, प्रभारी प्राचार्य, टीसीएल कॉलेज

