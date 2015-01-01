पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खतरा बढ़ा:कोरोना का 7वां महीना चौंकाने वाला, सतर्क रहिए, क्योंकि 30 दिन में हो गई 159 मौतें

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले 53 दिनों में एक भी केस नहीं, बाद के 7 महीने में 16 हजार 818 संक्रमित व 325 मौतें

कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जिले में लोग लापरवाह हाे गए हैं। मास्क का उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग तो भूल ही गए हैं, लेकिन काेरोना की रफ्तार में कमी नहीं आई है। वह अपनी रफ्तार से चल रहा है। बल्कि समय के साथ और घातक होते जा रहा है। कोरोना के लिए लगे लॉकडाउन के बाद के 53 दिनों में जिले में एक भी मौत नहीं थी। बाद के छह महीने में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 166 हो गई। इसके बाद का एक महीने और अधिक त्रासदी वाला है। 15 नवंबर से लेकर 15 दिसंबर के बीच 159 लोगों ने जान गंवाई है। यानि सात महीने में 325 लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। डॉक्टर्स ने दिवाली के बाद काेरोना संक्रमितों के बढ़ने की आशंका जताई थी। यह आशंका सही साबित हो रही है। कोरोना का पहला मामला जिले में 15 मई को आया था, तब से लेकर गर्मी और बरसात के दिनों में लगातार काेरोना के मामले आए लोगों की मौत भी हुई। लेकिन पूरी गर्मी और बरसात को मिलाकर पहले छह महीने 15 मई से 15 नवंबर तक जिले में 13 हजार 253 लोग संक्रमित हुए थे। इस दौरान 166 लोगों ने जान गंवाई, वहीं बाद का एक महीने यानि ठंड का महीना इन छह महीनों पर भारी पड़ गया है।

नियम तोड़़ने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी थम गई
सरकार द्वारा नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने का निर्देश दिया था। नियम तो यह भी बनाया कि सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने व मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों को तीसरी बार पकड़े जाने पर एफआईआर करते हुए महामारी अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी, लेकिन जिले में ऐसा एक भी प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं हुआ है। न तो निकाय के लोग कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं और न ही पुलिस ही इस पर रोक लगाने के लिए कोशिश कर रही है। परिणाम यह है कि सभी सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर इस नियम को रौंदा जा रहा है।

इसलिए इनका पालन अभी अति आवश्यक

  • जब तक जरूरी न हो घर से बाहर न निकलें।
  • मुंह और नाक को ढंककर रखें। इसके लिए कपडे के मास्क का उपयोग करें।
  • साबुन से बार-बार हाथ धोएं व सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें। आपस में कम से कम 2 मीटर की दूरी बनाए। छींकते या खांसते समय मुंह एवं नाक को रुमाल या कपड़े से ढंकें।
  • सार्वजनिक स्थल पर बिना मास्क लगाए न जाएं।
  • भीड़ भरी जगह से जाने से बचे। सब्जी की खरीदारी करते समय सावधानी रखें।

धान खरीदी केंद्रों मेंं भारी लापरवाही
धान खरीदी केंद्रों में इन दिनों किसानों की भीड़ लग रही है, लेकिन यहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराना तो अव्यवहारिक ही है, पर मास्क का उपयोग कर सकते है, किंतु पालन नहीं हो रहा है। वैसे ही सार्वजनिक बाजारों में लापरवाही बरती जा रही है।
कैसे बच सकते हैं,इससे
कोरोना सामान्य रूप से सर्दी का ही संकेत है, लेकिन ठंड के दिनों में फ्लू व इन्फ्लूएंजा की शिकायत आती रहती है। इसे भी हल्के में न लें, टेस्ट जरूर कराएं ताकि फ्लू है कि कोरोना यह क्लियर हो सके।

कोविड के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं
"ये समय है काेरोना के वायरस के फैलने के अनुकूल है, इसलिए लोगों को अधिक सतर्क रहना होगा।फ्लू व सर्दी काे न लें हल्के में ऑक्सीजन लेबल चेक करते रहें।''
-डॉ. अनिल जगत, एमडी व सिविल सर्जन

