मनमानी:मोबाइल चोरी का आरोप लगाकर आरक्षक ने युवक को बेल्ट से पीटा, पीठ पर उभरे कई निशान

सक्ती5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवक के पीठ पर चोट के निशान।
  • ड्यूटी से अनुपस्थित आरक्षक की दबंगई

थाना की ड्यूटी से गायब आरक्षक गिरधारी कंवर ने सोंठी के युवक प्रदीप कुमार पिता सम्मेलाल पर अपना मोबाइल रखने का आरोप लगाते हुए बेल्ट से पिटाई कर दी। युवक ने मामले की रिपोर्ट थाना में दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने आरोपी आरक्षक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। घटना दिनांक से आरक्षक अनुपस्थित है। सक्ती पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार थाना में पदस्थ आरक्षक गिरधारी कंवर की ड्यूटी 16 नवम्बर को दोपहर 1 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक लगाई गई थी। इस दौरान वह ड्यूटी में नहीं पहुंचा। थाना में उसकी अनुपस्थिति दर्ज की गई। 23 नवंबर को सोंठी निवासी युवक प्रदीप कुमार पिता सम्मेलाल यादव ने आरक्षक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि उसके साथ गिरधारी कंवर ने मारपीट की है। युवक प्रदीप के अनुसार आरक्षक गिरधारी कंवर ने उस पर आरोप लगाया कि वह उसका मोबाइल रखा है। जब युवक प्रदीप ने उसका मोबाइल रखने से मना किया तो दोनों के बीच बहस हुई और आरक्षक ने उसके साथ मारपीट कर दी। प्रदीप की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने आरक्षक गिरधारी कंवर के खिलाफ 323,294,506 के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया है।

