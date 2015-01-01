पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:नहीं मिल रहे मजदूर इसलिए खेतों पर चलने लगे धान कटाई के लिए हार्वेस्टर

मुलमुलाएक घंटा पहले
क्षेत्र के लगभग सभी किसानों द्वारा लगाए गये धान अब पक कर तैयार है फसल की कटाई के लिए। लेबर मिल नहीं रहे इसलिए किसान हार्वेस्टर मशीन का उपयोग करने लगे हैं। इस मशीन की सहायता से कुछ ही घन्टो में प्रति एकड़ खेत से धान की खड़ी फसल काट ली जाती है। साथ ही फसल काटने के बाद किसानों को इसे ज्यादा साफ कराने का झंझट नहीं होता । इसी प्रकार नंदेली पंचायत के अधिकतर किसान अपनी फसल कटाई में इसी मशीन का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। गांव में अभी 30 प्रतिशत से उपर की फसल काट ली गई है। फसल जल्दी कटने से गांव किसानों के मन मे उत्साह है। पहले कटाई के लिए अधिक समय लगता था अब कुछ घंटे - पहले किसान अपने खेतों से कटाई करने मजदूर लगाया करते थे जो फसल काट कर खेतो पर उसे करपा बना कुछ दिनों के लिए छोड़ देते। फिर कुछ दिनों बाद एक निश्चित स्थान कोठार पर रख उसकी मिसाई ,सफाई करा कर मंडी ले जाया करते थे, इसमें किसानों को अधिक समय लगता था। अब हार्वेस्टर , थ्रेसर मशीन आने ये प्रक्रिया आसान हो गई है परन्तु अब भी पानी बहरा खेतों में पानी अथवा खेत की मिट्‌टी गिली होने के कारण इसे चलाया नहीं जा सकता है। लेकिन इससे कुछ किसानों का नुकसान भी होता है जिन किसानों के फसल पहले पक जाते है वे पहले कटाई करा लेते है पर जिनकी फसल तैयार नही हो पाती उनको मवेशियों के अधिक चराई से परेशान होना पड़ता है और इससे बचने किसान गीले में ही धान की कटाई करा देते हैं।

