पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वोकल फॉर लोकल:महिला समूहों द्वारा बनाए मिट्टी व गोबर के दीपक से सजेगा बाजार, जगमगाएगी दीपावली

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीईओ ने कहा: स्थानीय लोगों को दें बढ़ावा, बाजार से मिट्टी के दीपक व ग्वालिन खरीदें

जिले के स्व सहायता समूहों द्वारा बनाए जा रहे मिट्टी व गोबर के दीपक, ग्वालिन से इस दीपावली को रोशन किया जाएगा। दीपक और ग्वालिन बनाने का काम पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग की योजना राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन (बिहान) से जुड़ी महिला समूहों के द्वारा गांव-गांव में किया जा रहा है। दीपावली में घरों की रोशनी करने के लिए दीपक एवं पूजन के लिए ग्वालिन को बाजार में विक्रय करने के लिए यह समूह पहुंचेंगे तो उनसे ही दीपक, ग्वालिन एवं अन्य सजावटी सामग्री खरीदने की अपील जिला पंचायत मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी तीर्थराज अग्रवाल ने की है। सीईओ ने कहा कि इससे महिला समूहों को आर्थिक रूप से मदद मिलेगी और उनके घर भी दीपावली में रोशन होंगे। दीपावली पर्व पर दीपक एवं ग्वालिन सहित विभिन्न मिट्टी एवं गोबर से बनी सामग्री का विशेष महत्व है। दीपावली में घरों को जगमगाने के लिए मिट्टी एवं गोबर से दीपक बनाने का काम जिले की स्व सहायता समूहों की महिलाएं गौठानों के माध्यम से एवं घरों में बनाने का काम कर रही हैं। जिपं सीईओ ने बताया कि शासन की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत जिले में कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार के मार्गदर्शन में गोठान ग्रामों में गोबर खरीदी कर स्व सहायता समूहों द्वारा जैविक खाद का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इसी तारतम्य में आगामी दीपावली को देखते हुए गौठानों में एकत्रित गोबर से गार्डन पावडर, गोबर लकड़ी, गोबर धूपबत्ती, गोबर दीया, ग्वालिन को बनाने का काम किया जा रहा है। इससे समूहों को आत्मबल मिलेगा और वे स्वरोजगार की ओर अग्रसर होंगी। इस दौरान उन्होंने लोगों से कोरोना से बचने मास्क लगाने, फिजिकल डिस्टेंस एवं सतत हेंडवाश, सैनिटाइजर करने की भी अपील की है।

समूहों के बनाए तरह-तरह की मटकी और अन्य सजावट की सामग्री भी
लोगों को सस्ते एवं सुंदर दिए, रंग बिरंगी हरे-पीले, गुलाबी रंगों से सजे दिए, मनमोहक ग्वालिन, तरह-तरह की मटकी एवं अन्य सजावट की सामग्री समूहों द्वारा विक्रय करने के लिए तैयार की जा रही है। नवागढ़ विकासखंड के अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत पेंड्री के नारी जागृति स्व सहायता समूह, ग्राम पंचायत खोखरा जागृति स्व सहायता समूह, ग्राम पंचायत सेवई विश्वा महिला स्व सहायता समूह एवं कटौद कलस्टर में ग्राम पंचायत कटौद जय मां चण्डी एवं ग्राम पंचायत तुस्मा के जय सतनाम समूह द्वारा दीपक, ग्वालिन एवं सजावट की सामग्री का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। बलौदा विकासखंड ग्राम पंचायत बुडगहन की महामाया स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं द्वारा 6 हजार दीए तैयार किए गए हैं। जिसमें 2 हजार दीए बेचे जा चुके है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें