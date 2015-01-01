पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:छेड़छाड़ करने वाले को घरवालों ने पकड़ा, पुलिस ने छोड़ा

हसौद3 घंटे पहले
  • टीआई बोले: आरोपी नाबालिग, छुट्‌टी के कारण पकड़कर रखा नहीं जा सकता था, आज करेंगे पेश

छेड़छाड़ के आरोपी किशोर को घरवालों ने ही पकड़ा। गांव वालों की उपस्थिति में डायल 112 की टीम को बुलाया गया। उसे थाना भी ले जाया गया, पुलिस ने अपराध भी दर्ज किया, लेकिन उसे नाबालिग बताकर छोड़ दिया गया। अब टीआई कह रहे हैं कि आरोपी के नाबालिग होने व लगातार छुट्‌टी होने के कारण उसे पेश नहीं किया गया था, जबकि घटना 18 नवंबर की है। इस दौरान दो दिन तो वर्किंग डे ही थे,वहीं आपराधिक घटनाओं में छुट्‌टी के दिन भी विशेष सुनवाई हो जाती है। उसके बाद भी आरोपी को छोड़ना हसौद पुलिस की कार्रवाई पर सवाल खड़ा करता है। 18 नवंबर को हसौद थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत डोटमा की नाबालिग लड़की घर में छोटे भाई-बहन और दादा के साथ अपने कमरे में सो रही थी। सुबह करीब 4 बजे गांव का ही नाबालिग लड़का उसके घर गलत कृत्य करने के नियत से घुसा और किशोरी से छेड़खानी करने लगा। किशोरी की आंख खुलने पर उसने शोर मचाया घर के लोग जागे तो छेड़खानी कर रहे किशोर को घर के लोगों ने पकड़ लिया। सरपंच को बुलाया गया। सरपंच ने डायल 112 को फोन कर घटना के बारे में बताया, फिर डायल 112 के सिपाही वीरेंद्र सिदार व किशोर सिदार मौके पर पहुंचे। पकड़े गए किशोर को हसौद थाना ले गए। बाद में किशाेर के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट लिखाई गई।

और आरोपी को छोड़ दिया गया
पुलिस ने मामला तो दर्ज कर लिया। किशोर को थाना में बैठाकर रखा गया। इसके बाद उसे थाना से छोड़ दिया। अब उसे फरार बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस की कार्रवाई पर पीड़ित पक्ष ने पुलिस के ऊपर मोटी रकम लेकर आरोपी को छोड़ने का आरोप लगाया है। बताया जा रहा है कि इन दिनों इस थाना में कुछ लोग सेटिंग करने के लिए सक्रिय हो गए हैं।

घरवालों की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
"सुबह 4 बजे किशोरी के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने वाले आरोपी को पकड़कर उसके घर वाले मुझे बुलाए, जिसके बाद मैंने घटना स्थल पहुंचकर 112 को फोन किया। उसके बाद 112 वाले पुलिस आरोपी को पकड़कर मेरे सामने ही थाना ले गए।''
-महेत्तर केंवट, सरपंच डोटमा
मुझे जानकारी नहीं
"पीड़िता के बयान अनुसार नाबालिग के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। लगातार छुट्‌टी होने के कारण नाबालिग को कोर्ट में पेश नहीं किया गया है। सोमवार को उसे पेश किया जाएगा। किसी के द्वारा हस्तक्षेप नहीं किया जा रहा है। ऐसे लोग होंगे तो मुझे इसकी जानकारी नहीं है।''
-एमएम मिंज, टीआई हसौद

