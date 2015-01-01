पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मनमानी:पौनी पसारी के लिए जगह तय नहीं और हो गया टेंडर

जांजगीर18 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पालिका जहां बनाना चाहती है उस वार्ड के पार्षदों ने की आपत्ति

प्रदेश सरकार के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट में से एक पौनी पसारी के लिए चबूतरा कहां बनाया जाए, यह नगर पालिका तय नहीं कर पा रही है। नपा ने दो स्थानों का चयन किया है, लेकिन जिन स्थानों का चयन किया है, उस वार्ड के पार्षदों ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई है। यानि निर्माण कार्य के लिए स्थान तय नहीं हो पाया और उसके लिए टेंडर भी हो गया और परिषद ने बिलो रेट में टेंडर होने के कारण उसे पारित भी कर दिया। राज्य सरकार द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ के परंपरागत व्यवसाय देने के लिए प्रदेश के 168 नगरीय निकायों में पौनी पसारी योजना शुरू की है। इस योजना के तहत परंपरागत व्यवसाय करने के लिए नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्रों में चबूतरा,शेड व दुकान निर्माण कराया जाएगा, पार्किंग की भी व्यवस्था रहेगी। इन स्थानों को संबंधित लोगों को अस्थायी रूप से किराए पर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा, उन्हें व्यवसाय करने की सुविधा दी जाएगी। इस योजना में महिलाओं को बराबर की हिस्सेदारी देने का भी प्रावधान है।
विरोध इसलिए अध्यक्ष की टीम करेगी जांच - चूंकि वार्ड पार्षदों ने अपने वार्ड में पौनी पसारी के कार्य का विरोध किया है। इसलिए तीन सदस्यीय एक जांच दल का गठन परिषद ने किया है। जिसमें नपाध्यक्ष भगवान दास गढ़ेवाल, उपाध्यक्ष आशुतोष गोस्वामी और एक पार्षद को शामिल किया गया है। इन्हें तीन दिनों में निर्णय लेना है।

जिन स्थानों का किया चयन, उस पर आपत्ति
जिला मुख्यालय में बुधवारी बाजार के पास दैनिक सब्जी मंडी व नैला में पुराना थाना के पास स्थान का चयन प्रस्तावित है। नपा ने स्थान तो तय कर लिया है, पर सहमति नहीं बन पाई। सामान्य सभा में एजेंडा में इसे भी शामिल किया पर वार्ड 23 की पार्षद अनिता कहरा व नैला के वार्ड 2 की पार्षद दुलौरिन चौरसिया दोनों ने ही प्रस्तावित स्थान पर निर्माण कराने पर आपत्ति कर दी।

21 व 26%बिलो में हुआ टेंडर, प्रस्ताव पारित
23-23 लाख की लागत से दोनों कार्य के लिए टेंडर हो चुका है। एक काम का ठेका यश कंस्ट्रक्शन को मिला है। इन्होंने 26 प्रतिशत बिलो में लिया है, वहीं दूसरे काम को आकाश कंस्ट्रक्शन ने ठेके में लिया है। इन्हें भी 21 प्रतिशत बिलो में काम मिला है, चूंकि टेंडर बिलो में हुआ है, इसलिए अंतर की राशि 10% जमा कराने के बाद वर्क ऑर्डर जारी करने का प्रस्ताव भी पारित कर दिया है।

आपत्ति दूर करने तीन सदस्यीय दल बनाया है
"जमीन का चयन कर लिया गया है, टेंडर भी हो गया है, परिषद में वर्क ऑर्डर के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित हो गया है। वार्ड पार्षदों ने आपत्ति की है। उसका निराकरण करने के लिए अध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में तीन सदस्यीय दल का गठन किया गया है। जल्दी निराकरण किया जाएगा।''
-मनोज सिंह, सीएमओ, नपा जांजगीर- नैला

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलक्षण दिखने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें