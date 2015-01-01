पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती होगी:वायु प्रदूषण से कोरोना के बढ़ने की संभावना इसलिए पटाखे फोड़ने के लिए दिए मात्र 2 घंटे

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहारों में नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल द्वारा जारी आदेश का जिले में कड़ाई से होगा पालन

वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने से के कारण कोविड-19 वायरस के घातक रोग की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। इससे मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने की भी संभावना हो सकती है, इसीलिए इस बार पटाखे फोड़ने के लिए लोगों को कम समय दिया गया है। एनजीटी के आदेश का पालन हो जाए तो लोगों को केवल दो घंटे ही पटाखा फोड़ने के लिए मिलेंगे। नियम और निर्देश के अनुसार दीपावली की रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे फोड़े जा सकेंगे। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने देश के ऐसे शहर जहां वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर नियत मानक से अधिक है, वहां पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग को प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया है। ऐसे शहरों में केवल ग्रीन पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग की अनुमति दी है। ऑनलाइन सप्लाई व्यापारिक वेबसाइट जैसे फ्लिपकार्ट, अमेजन आदि से पटाखों की बिक्री प्रतिबंधित रहेगी। एनजीटी के निर्देश के अनुसार जिन शहरों में वायु गुणवत्ता का स्तर गुड या संतोषजनक अथवा मध्यम श्रेणी का है वहां केवल हरित पटाखे ही बिक्री एवं उपयोग की अनुमति होगी। दीपावली, छठ ,गुरुपर्व, तथा नया वर्ष-क्रिसमस इत्यादि पर केवल हरित पटाखे फोड़ने की अवधि तय की है। कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार ने नेशनल ग्रीन टिब्यूनल के प्रिंसिपल बेंच के जारी निर्देशों का स्थानीय स्तर पर कड़ाई से पालन करने के लिए राजस्व, पुलिस अधिकारी सहित संबधितों को निर्देश जारी किया है।

जान लीजिए कितने समय तक मिली है छूट

  • दीपावली के दिन रात्रि 8 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक
  • छठ पूजा के अवसर पर सुबह 6 से सुबह 8 बजे तक,
  • गुरुपर्व को रात्रि 8बजे से रात्रि 10बजे तक,
  • नया वर्ष - क्रिसमस को रात्रि 11ः55 से रात्रि 12ः30 तक

ग्रीन पटाखे ही फोड़ें
उच्चतम न्यायालय पटाखों के ऐसे निर्माताओं का लाइसेंस भी रद्द करने के निर्देश दिए हैं, जिनके द्वारा पटाखों में लिथीयम, आरसेनिक, एन्टिमनी, लेड एवं मर्करी का उपयोग किया गया है। ऑनलाइन अर्थात् ई-व्यापारिक वेबसाइटों जैसे-फ्लिपकार्ट, अमेजॉन आदि से पटाखों की बिक्री प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

छठ, गुरुपर्व, नए साल पर भी पटाखे फोड़ने का समय तय
राज्य में नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल द्वारा पटाखों के उपयोग के संबंध में राज्य शासन द्वारा आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। इस संबंध में मुख्य सचिव द्वारा जारी निर्देश के तहत जिन शहरों में वायु गुणवत्ता का स्तर अच्छा या संतोषजनक अथवा मध्यम श्रेणी हो, वहां केवल हरित पटाखे ही बिक्री तथा उपयोग करने कहा है। दीपावली, छठ,गुरु पर्व तथा नया वर्ष/क्रिसमस इत्यादि के अवसर पर पटाखों को फोड़ने की अवधि भी दो घंटे ही तय की है। मुख्य सचिव आरपी. मंडल ने राज्य में सभी जिला कलेक्टरों तथा पुलिस अधीक्षकों को इसका व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार सहित कड़ाई से पालन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने छठ पूजा पर सुबह 6 से 8 बजे तक, गुरु पर्व पर रात 8 से 10 बजे तक और नया वर्ष अथवा क्रिसमस पर रात्रि 11.55 बजे से 12.30 बजे तक तय की है।

