प्रोत्साहन:ठड़गाबहरा से अपहृत बच्चे को 13 घंटे के अंदर बरामद करने पर युकांइयों ने एसपी माथुर का किया सम्मान

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
  • घर में घुसकर डकैती करने वालों की गिरफ्तारी में भी रहीं सफल

ठड़गाबहरा से अपहृत 6 साल के मासूम को तेरह घंटे के अंदर अपहरणकर्ताओं के चंगुल से सकुशल छुड़ाने व बाराद्वार क्षेत्र में घर घुसकर डकैती करने वाले सात आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जिले में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में कामयाब होने पर जिला युवक कांग्रेस द्वारा एसपी पारूल माथुर का सम्मान किया गया। एसपी पारूल माथुर व उनके सहयोगियों का सम्मान करने के लिए जिला युवक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रिंस शर्मा, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष भगवानदास गढ़ेवाल, नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विवेक सिंह सिसोदिया एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचे अाैर पुलिस अधीक्षक पारूल माथुर व अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मधुलिका सिंह को शाल व पुष्प गुच्छ भेंटकर सम्मान किया। इस दौरान पार्षद रामविलास राठौर व विष्णु यादव, युकां चांपा शहर अध्यक्ष पंकज शुक्ला, जांजगीर शहर युकांध्यक्ष भोलु यादव, सौरभ सिंह, प्रतीक सिंह व मयंक थवाईत व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

