मांग:बेजाकब्जा नहीं हटा तो ग्रामीण व सरपंच बैठे भूख हड़ताल पर

मालखरौदा5 घंटे पहले
जनपद पंचायत मालखरौदा के आश्रित ग्राम पंचायत भूतहा के आश्रित ग्राम छोटेरबली के शासकीय भूमि खसरा नंबर 500,501 रकबा 51 एकड़ में किए गए बेजा कब्जा को नहीं हटाए जाने के विरुद्ध सरपंच द्वारिका प्रसाद चंद्रा द्वारा आज 11 नवंबर 20 को तहसील कार्यालय के सामने भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ गये हैं। बेजा कब्जा धारियों के नाम सहित शिकायत कलेक्टर, अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व ,मालखरोदा तहसीलदार को दिया गया था। शिकायत के बाद भी किसी भी प्रकार की कार्यवाही नहीं की गई है। जिस कारण सरपंच व ग्रामीण भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे हैं।

