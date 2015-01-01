पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी:युवक ने लिखा मैं आत्महत्या कर रहा हूं, घर वालों का दोष नहीं और पी लिया जहर

जैजैपुर11 घंटे पहले
अरसिया के सोन नदी के किनारे झाड़ियों में युवक शानू भारद्वाज पिता सूरज भारद्वाज 19 वर्ष की लाश मिली। युवक बनडभरा का रहने वाला था, उसने जहर सेवन कर खुदकुशी कर ली। शुक्रवार की सुबह अरसिया के ग्रामीणों ने जब युवक की लाश देखी तो दंग रह गए। उसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने डायल 112 को फोन से सूचना दी। मौके पर डायल 112 एवं जैजैपुर पुलिस पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पंचनामा किया। युवक के जेब से सुसाइड नोट एवं एक मोबाइल मिला। उस सुसाइड नोट में युवक ने लिखा है कि मैं अपनी जिंदगी से परेशान हो चुका हूं और मैं अपने पूरे होश में खुदकुशी कर रहा हूं, इसमें मेरे घरवालों एवं किसी का भी कोई दोष नहीं है।

