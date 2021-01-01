पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:गणतंत्र दिवस पर इस बार नहीं होगा मार्च पास्ट, कबूतर भी नहीं उड़ाए जाएंगे

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न झांकी निकलेगी न सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होगा

कोरोना भले ही अंतिम चरण में है, लेकिन इससे सतर्क रहना जरूरी है। इसका असर गणतंत्र पर्व पर भी पड़ा है। इसके कारण इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर मार्च पास्ट नहीं होगा। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए ऐहतियात बरती जा रही है। परेड की सलामी बस होगी। मार्च पास्ट नहीं होगा। इस बार शांति के प्रतीक उड़ाए जाने वाले कबूतर भी नहीं छोड़े जाएंगे। गणतंत्र दिवस का प्रमुख पर्व जिला मुख्यालय के हाईस्कूल मैदान में आयोजित किया जाएगा। कोरोना के चलते अतिरिक्ति एहतियात बरती जा रही है। इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर बच्चों की टुकड़ियों यानी एनसीसी, स्काउट-गाइड को परेड में शामिल नहीं किया जाएगा। हर्ष फायर भी नहीं होगा। समारोह स्थल पर मुख्य गैलरी में जहां अधिकारी- जनप्रतिनिधि बैठते हैं, वहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए कुर्सियां रखी जाएगी। कोविड की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाएगा। इस बार दर्शकों के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था नहीं रहेगी। विभिन्न विभागों की झांकी भी नहीं निकाली जाएगी व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन नहीं होगा।

मुख्य समारोह में सुबह 9 बजे होगा ध्वजारोहण
गणतंत्र दिवस पर नगर के हाईस्कूल ग्राउंड में सुबह 9 बजे कार्यक्रम शुरु होगा। मुख्य समारोह में विस अध्यक्ष डॉ. चरणदास महंत ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। राष्ट्रगान के बाद सलामी लेंगे। इसके बाद मुख्य अतिथि का संबोधन होगा। फिर कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल द्वारा दिए गए जनता के नाम संदेश का वाचन करेंगे। इसके बाद कोरोना योद्धा डॉक्टर्स, पुलिसकर्मियों, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों और स्वच्छता कर्मियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

