गड़बड़ी:टिकरा, भाठा को खेत बता समितियों में बेच रहे थे धान

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • रकबा घटाने के मामले में जिला प्रदेश में अव्वल
  • 31 हजार 755 एकड़ रकबा घटा, इससे सरकार के बचेंगे 1 अरब 19 करोड़ रुपए

अभी तक जिले में कुछ ऐसी जमीन का भी किसान समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लेते थे, जिसमें वे धान ही नहीं उगाते थे, या तो वह भाठा का होता था या फिर टिकरा या दूसरी फसल को भी धान की फसल के रूप में दर्ज करा देते थे। इस वर्ष गिरदावरी में सभी जमीन अलग से चिह्नांकित हो गई, जिसके कारण जिले में धान का रकबा 31 हजार 755 एकड़ कम हो गया है। इतनी जमीन कम होने से राज्य सरकार को इस वर्ष 1 अरब 19 करोड़ 8 लाख 12 हजार रुपए धान खरीदी में कम खर्च करना पड़ेगा। जिले के किसानों द्वारा समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की बिक्री सेवा सहकारी समितियों में की जाती है। पिछले साल तक धान बेचने वाले पंजीकृत किसानों की संख्या 1 लाख 73 हजार 233 थी। इन किसानों ने 2 लाख 19 हजार 521 हेक्टेयर यानि 5 लाख 48 हजार 802 एकड़ में धान की फसल लगाई थी। इस वर्ष सरकार ने धान खरीदी से पहले ही यह जानने की कोशिश की है कि वास्तव में किसान कितनी जमीन में धान की फसल लेते हैं, एक किसान धान के अलावा दूसरी फसल लेकर कहीं उसी जमीन का पंजीयन तो धान बेचने के लिए नहीं कराया है। इसके लिए कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार ने पटवारियों व राजस्व अधिकारियों की टीम को ग्राउंड पर भेजा तो यह बात सामने आई कि जिन किसानों ने धान के लिए पंजीयन कराया है, दरअसल उस जमीन पर धान के अलावा दूसरी फसल भी लगाई थी या फिर फसल ही नहीं। इसके बावजूद पंजीयन करा दिया गया है। ऐसी जमीन को किसानों के रकबा से हटा दिया गया है।

भुइयां पोर्टल में जानकारी अपलोड होने से बोगस जमीन का चला पता
सभी जमीन का रिकॉर्ड भुइयां पोर्टल में अपलोड की गई है। इससे भी बोगस जमीन कम हो गई है। इसे ऐसे समझा जा सकता है। यदि किसी किसान ने अपनी एक एकड़ जमीन बेच दी, तो वह अपने रिकॉर्ड से जमीन को कम कराने के लिए प्रयास नहीं करता, बल्कि उस जमीन का पंजीयन उसके खाते में ही रहता था। जिसने जमीन खरीदी वह किसान भी अपने नाम पर उसी जमीन का पंजीयन करा लेता था। इस तरह एक ही जमीन पर दो किसान धान बेच लेेते थे। इसे ही बोगस माना गया और जब भुइयां पोर्टल में जमीन को अपलोड किया तो इस प्रकार की धांधली भी सामने आई जिसे अपडेट किया गया तब भी जमीन कम हुई है।

प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक जिले का घटा रकबा
गिरदावरी के दौरान सबसे अधिक जमीन कम होने के मामले में जांजगीर-चांपा जिला प्रदेश में टॉप पर है। यहां 12702 हेक्टेयर जमीन कम की गई है। दूसरे नंबर पर बलौदा बाजार जिला है। यहां 7 हजार 611 हेक्टेयर जमीन कम हुई है तो रायगढ़ तीसरे नंबर पर है। यहां 6332 हेक्टेयर जमीन कम हुई है।

