मुहूर्त:उदया तिथि में एकादशी होने से व्रत रखेंगे आज, तुलसी विवाह कल करना होगा शुभ

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार 50 घंटे 27 मिनट की एकादशी, देवउठनी एकादशी पर शुभ सिद्धि, महालक्ष्मी व रवियोग
  • बुधवार की सुबह 2.42 बजे से शुरू होगी एकादशी

हिन्दू धर्म के अनुसार एकादशी का व्रत बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होता है। साल भर में चौेबीस एकादशी होती है। इस वर्ष मलमास होने होने से छब्बीस एकादशी हो गई। कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष के एकादशी देव जागरण, देवउठनी, प्रबोधनी, जेठवनी एकादशी के नाम से जानी जाती है। ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. अनिल तिवारी ने बताया कि इस वर्ष एकादशी 50 घंटे 27 मिनट की होगी। इसकी शुरूआत मंगलवार की रात व बुधवार की अलसुबह 2.42 बजे से शुरू हो गई। तथा गुरूवार 26 नवंबर की सुबह 5.10 बजे तक रहेगी। चूंकि 25 नवंबर को ही उदया तिथि में एकादशी है, इसलिए पंडितों के अनुसार बुधवार को ही एकादशी का व्रत रखना श्रेयस्कर होगा तथा तुलसी विवाह 26 नवंबर को किया जाएगा। आषाढ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष के देव शयनी एकादशी को भगवान विष्णुजी क्षीरसागर में विश्राम के लिए चले जाते हैं। चातुर्मास समापन पर कार्तिक मास शुक्ल पक्ष के एकादशी के दिन देवउठनी उत्सव के रुप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन भगवान विष्णुजी लक्ष्मी महरानी को जगाने का आह्वान कर व्रत किया जाता है। देवजागरण दिवस से चार माह से रुके मांगलिक कार्य फिर से प्रारंभ हो जाते है। इस वर्ष पांच माह के विश्राम के बाद एक बार फिर से सभी तरह के धार्मिक, शुभकार्य और विवाह कार्यक्रम आरंभ होने जा रहे हैं। मान्यता है कि कार्तिक माह की देवउठनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु क्षीरसागर में चार महीन तक विश्राम करने के बाद इस तिथि पर उठते हैं और सृष्टि का संचालन अपने कंधों पर एक फिर से संभाल लेते हैं।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर देवी तुलसी और भगवान शालिग्राम विवाह की परंपरा
देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह का आयोजन किया जाता है। विधिवत रूप से एकादशी की शाम को तुलसी विवाह का कार्यक्रम संपन्न किया जाता है। इसमें सामान्य विवाह अनुष्ठानों की तरह सभी तरह के हिंदू रीति-रिवाजों का पालन करते हुए विवाह संपन्न होता है। शास्त्रों में बताया गया है जिन लोगों की कन्याएं नहीं होती वे तुलसी विवाह कर कन्यादान का पावन पुण्य प्राप्त करते हैं।

देवउठनी एकादशी शुभ संयोग 2020
पं. अनिल शर्मा के अनुसार इस वर्ष देवउठनी एकादशी पर सिद्धि, महालक्ष्मी और रवियोग जैसे शुभ योग का निर्माण हो रहा है। ऐसे में ज्योतिषाचार्यो के अनुसार इन शुभ योगों से देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु, माता लक्ष्मी और देवी तुलसी की पूजा का अक्षय फल मिलेगा। कई सालों बाद एकादशी पर ऐसा संयोग बना है।

दक्षिण मुखी हनुमान मंदिर में होगा रामचरित मानस गायन
देव जागरण के महापर्व के पावन अवसर पर श्री दक्षिण मुखी हनुमान मदिर जांजगीर में शाम को हनुमानजी की महा आरती होगी इसके बाद रात 7ः30 बजे से रामचरित मानस का गायन किया जाएगा।

देवउठनी एकादशी का शुभ मुहूर्त
हनुमान मंदिर पुजारी पं किरण कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कांशी विश्वनाथ पंचांग के अनुसार देव उठनी एकादशी 25 नवम्बर बुधवार को है। देव उठनी एकादशी 24 नवम्बर के रात्रि 2ः42 मिनट से 26 नवम्बर प्रातःकाल 5ः10 मिनट तक है। 25 नवम्बर को दिन एकादशी होने से इस दिवस देव जागरण का महापर्व मनाया जाएगा 26नवम्बर गुरुवार को गन्ने का मंडप बनाकर शालिग्राम देव के साथ तुलसी का विवाह शायकाल के समय धर आंगन पर चौक स्थापित कर महापर्व को छोटी दीपावली के रुप में मनाया जाऐगा।

