हादसा:ट्रैक्टर पलटा तो इंजन के नीचे फंसा ड्राइवर, गंभीर

मुलमुला13 घंटे पहले
गांव में खेत से ट्रैक्टर में धान परिवहन के दौरान भुरूवा ढाबा नहर के रास्ते में दोपहर करीब 12 बजे ट्रैक्टर नहर में जा गिरा और ड्राइवर मनोज सारथी इंजन के बीच दब गया। जिसके बाद क्षेत्र के लोग मनोज को निकालने की कोशिश करने लगे और लोगों ने इसकी सूचना मुलमुला थाने में दी तब थाना प्रभारी मौके पर जेसीबी मंगाकर चेन की सहायता से ट्रैक्टर को ऊपर की ओर खिंचा गया और मनोज को करीब 1 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद बाहर निकाल कर केएसके प्लांट के एम्बुलेंस में पामगढ़ भेजा गया। ट्रेक्टर के इंजन में दबने से मनोज के कमर से निचले हिस्सों में अधिक चोटें आई है। अभी क्षेत्र में खेतों में धान कटाई के लिए हार्वेस्टर चलाया जा रहा तथा मशीन के द्वारा काटे गए धान को किसान ट्रैक्टर पर लोड कर अपने घर तक पहुंचा रहे हैं इसी के लिए मनोज सारथी पिता फिरत सारथी उम्र 30 वर्ष भी अपने ट्रैक्टर में धान भर कर खेत से होते हुए नहर के रास्ते से निकला और कच्ची सड़क पर गड्ढ़े होने से नहर के पास से ट्रैकर को निकालना चाहा। ट्रैक्टर अनियंत्रित होकर ट्राली का चक्का फिसला और ट्रैक्टर नहर में जा गिरा तथा ड्राइवर मनोज इंजन में फंस गया। पीछे आ रहे ट्रैक्टर चालकों ने इसकी सूचना लोगों को दी और जान बचा ली गई। मुलमुला टीआई उमेश साहू ने चालक को सुरक्षित निकालने वाले जेसीबी चालक तथा उपस्थित अन्य युवाओं को थाना परिसर में उपहार देकर सम्मानित किया है।

