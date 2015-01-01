पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:किसानों के चक्काजाम से बाराद्वार हसौद रोड पर यातायात दिनभर ठप

जांजगीर- जैजैपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसानों के समर्थन में सड़क पर बैठे विधायक।
  • 3 साल से कचंदा में खरीदी बंद, दो गांव के लोगों ने खोला मोर्चा
  • अधिकारी देते रहे समझाइश पर नहीं माने, जैजैपुर- कचंदा मोड़ पर रात तक बैठे

कचंदा में धान खरीदी बंद होने के कारण बेलादुला और कचंदा के किसानों को धान बेचने में परेशानी हो रही है। शनिवार को दोनों गांव के लोगों ने जैजैपुर- कचंदा मोड़ में चक्काजाम कर दिया। दिन भी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी किसानों को समझाते रहे पर रात 7 बजे तक किसान मौके पर डटे रहे, तब तक कोई समाधान नहीं निकल सका।

धान खरीदी केंद्र कचंदा में 2017-18 की खरीदी में बड़ी मात्रा में शार्टेज होने से वहां के संचालक मंडल को भंग कर खरीदी बंद कर दी थी। इन संचालक मंडल को तो फिर से बहाल कर दिया है, वहीं ओड़ेकेरा और तुषार में धान खरीदी शुरू कर दी गई।

इन गांवों के किसानों को वहां जाना पड़ रहा है। किसानों का कहना है कि वहां जाने से उन्हें 15 किमी एक तरफ का सफर तय करना पड़ता है। इससे उन्हें परेशानी होती है। इस वर्ष भी कचंदा में धान खरीदी शुरू नहीं हो सकी तो किसानों ने 9 दिसंबर से धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।

11 दिसंबर तक धरना प्रदर्शन करने के बाद शनिवार 12 दिसंबर को चक्काजाम कर दिया। चक्काजाम सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू हुआ। चक्काजाम की सूचना मिलने पर एसडीओपी और एसडीएम पहुंचे। सुरक्षा के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल भी तैनात किए गए थे।

विधायक चंद्रा ने आंदोलन को दिया समर्थन

किसानों ने जैजैपुर मोड़ के पास चक्काजाम कर दिया था, जिसके कारण बाराद्वार, हसौद और जैजैपुर रोड पर यातायात बंद रहा। लोगों को इससे खासी परेशानी हुई। कई लोगों को तो रास्ता बदलकर जाना पड़ा। किसानों का समर्थन करने के लिए जैजैपुर विधायक केशव चंद्रा भी पहुंचे। उन्होंने किसानों की मांग को जायज बताया तथा उनका साथ देते हुए खुद भी सड़क पर बैठ गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें