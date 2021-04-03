पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बेटियों के दुष्कर्मी को सजा दिलाने वाली घर में परेशान

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
  महिला बोली: जेठ का बेटा कर रहा है प्रताड़ित

थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की महिला पिछले साल भर से अपने घरवालों द्वारा प्रताड़ित करने से परेशान है। इस परेशानी की वजह भी चौकाने वाली है। महिला ने अपनी दो मासूम बेटियों के साथ उसके ही रिश्ते के भांजे के ऊपर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया। यह आरोप साबित भी हुआ और आरोपी युवक को कोर्ट से सजा भी हुई। महिला के इसी कार्य से उसके घर वाले नाराज हैं। पिछले साल भर से उसे प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। महिला की रिपोर्ट पर कोतवाली में उसके जेठ के बेटे के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। महिला ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि उसके भांजा अंशु उर्फ आकाश ने उसकी दो छोटी बेटियों के साथ दुष्कर्म किया गया था। जिसकी रिपोर्ट उसने 4 दिसंबर 2018 काे कोतवाली थाना में लिखाई थी। आरोपी अंशु को उसकी रिपोर्ट पर सजा भी हो चुकी है। उसे सजा होने से पहले भी उसके घरवालों के द्वारा महिला पर रिपोर्ट को वापस लेने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। लेकिन उसने अपनी बेटियों को न्याय दिलाने के लिए आरोपी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट वापस नहीं ली। और आरोपी को सजा दिलाकर अपनी बेटियों के साथ हुए अन्याय के खिलाफ लड़ी। लेकिन अपने घरवाले, रिश्तेदारों की बात न मानकर अपनी बेटियों के साथ खड़ा होना महिला के लिए मुसीबत बनते जा रहा है। कोर्ट द्वारा आरोपी को सजा सुनाने के बाद भी उसके घर परिवार के लोग उस पर रिपोर्ट वापस लेने का दबाव बना रहेहैं। कोतवाली में दर्ज रिपोर्ट के अनुसार उसके जेठ धनंजय राठौर का बेटा राजू राठौर 1 फरवरी 2021 की रात करीब 10 बजे उसके घर शराब पीकर आया उस समय महिला और उसके पति घर में थे। बच्चे सो गये थे। घर आकर रिपोर्ट को वापस लेने के लिए दबाव डालने लगा, महिला ने रिपोर्ट को वापस लेने से मना किया तो गाली-गलौज करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देकर गला को पकड़ लिया और गाल पर तमाचा मार दिया। उसके पति ने बीच बचाव किया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

