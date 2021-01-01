पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिलाओं की जिद के आगे हारी सरकार:दो माह के संघर्ष से शराब से गांव को मिली मुक्ति

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • साल भर में अवैध शराब बिक्री का कापन में एक भी मामला नहीं

शराब के खिलाफ ग्राम कापन की महिलाओं ने ऐसा सत्याग्रह आंदोलन चलाया कि उनकी जिद के आगे सरकार को झुकना पड़ा। लगातार दो माह तक महिलाओं ने शांति पूर्ण धरना प्रदर्शन कर गांव में सरकारी शराब भट्‌ठी खोलने का विरोध किया। उनके आंदोलन के कारण सरकार काे अपने पैर पीछे खिंचने पड़े। जुलाई में सरकार को आखिरकार वहां शराब भट्‌ठी बंद करने का निर्णय लेना पड़ा।
नैला चौकी क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले ग्राम कापन में पिछले साल वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में आबकारी विभाग द्वारा शराब दुकान खोलने की कोशिश की गई थी। इससे पहले वहां शराब दुकान चल रही थी। पिछले साल महिलाओं ने शराब दुकान के खिलाफ आंदोलन करने का प्रण किया। नए वित्तीय वर्ष की शुरूआत अप्रैल से होती है। विभिन्न स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने इससे पहले ही विरोध करने के लिए खाका खिंच लिया था।
प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को आवेदन देकर गांव में शराब भट्‌ठी नहीं खोलने की मांग की। इस बीच कोविड 19 के कारण शराब दुकानों के खोलने पर लॉकडाउन के कारण प्रतिबंध लग गया। इसके बाद महिलाओं ने 4 मई से गांव के उस स्थान पर जहां शराब दुकान खोलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो रही थी। वहां पर धरना प्रदर्शन स्टार्ट कर दिया।
पिछले साल अवैध शराब बिक्री का एक भी मामला नहीं - महिलाओं के विराेध का सुखद परिणाम भी गांव में दिखाहै। नैला चौकी से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पिछले साल यानि 2020 में अवैध शराब बिक्री का एक भी प्रकरण नहीं बना। इस अवधि में इस गांव में शराब पीकर हुल्लड़ करने का केवल एक प्रकरण बना तथा एक प्रकरण शराब पिलाने का बना।

महिलाओं ने किया आंदोलन, पुरूषों को नहीं किया शामिल
महिलाओं के समूह ने मई से अपना आंदोलन प्रारंभ किया। रोज नियत समय पर महिलाओं का समूह चयनित स्थान के सामने मौके पर पहुंच कर आंदोलन में बैठ जाता था। महिलाओं ने इसमें बुद्धिमानी यह की कि अपने इस आंदोलन में राजनीति को हावी होने नहीं दिया। इस आंदोलन में उन्होंने अपने घर के व गांव के पुरूषों को भी दूर रखा। यह आंदोलन पूरी तरह से मातृशक्ति का आंदोलन था। यही वजह थी कि महिलाओं के बीच किसी बात को लेकर वैमनस्य व मनमुटाव नहीं हुआ और उनका विरोधआंदाेलन अपने मिशन में कामयाब रहा। 6 जुलाई को महिलाओं का सब्र टूटा तो उन्होंने गांव छोड़कर एनएच जाम करने की घोषणा की तब आखिरकार सरकार को कहना पड़ा कि कापन में शराब दुकान नहीं खुलेगी।

