कार्रवाई:वायरल वीडियो का साइड इफेक्ट, टीआई लखेश लाइन अटैच, मंडावी नए कोतवाल

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
  • एएसआई बघेल ने दिया नोटिस का जवाब, ओपी कुर्रे होंगे बलौदा प्रभारी

कोतवाली थाना के एएआई द्वारा कोर्ट में चालान प्रस्तुत करने के नाम पर ट्रंासपोर्टर से लिए गए पैसे के बाद वायरल वीडियो की आंच कोतवाली प्रभारी लखेश केंवट तक पहुंच गई है। इस वीडियो में कथित रूप से एएसआई फोन लगाकर उनसे बात कर रहे हैं। वायरल वीडियो का साइड इफेक्ट यह हुआ है कि एसपी श्रीमती पारूल माथुर ने कोतवाली के प्रभार से टीआई लखेश केंवट को हटा दिया है। उनके स्थान पर बलौदा से टीआई विनोद मंडावी को वापस जांजगीर काेतवाली का प्रभार दिया है। चार महीने पहले हुई घटना में दुर्घटनाकारित ट्रक का चालान प्रस्तुत करने के लिए एएसअाई रामप्रसाद बघेल ट्रंासपोर्टर से कोर्ट से लेकर अन्य अधिकारियों तक खर्च के नाम पर पैसा लेते कैमरे में ट्रेप हुआ। यह वीडियो सोमवार को तेजी से वायरल हुआ। एसपी श्रीमती पारूल ने एएसआई बघेल को रविवार को ही सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

वायरल वीडियो में एएसआई कोर्ट में किसी को देने के नाम पर 3000 तथा अन्य विभागीय अधिकारियों का खर्च भी बता रहे है। इसी वीडियो में एएसआई एक व्यक्ति को फोन लगाकर सामने वाले से चालान के संबंध में बातचीत करता है। जिसे कथित रूप से टीआई बताया जा रहा है। इसमें उनकी आवाज होने की आशंका के बीच टीआई लखेश केंवट को भी थाना प्रभारी के पद से हटाकर लाइन अटैच कर दिया है। इनके अलावा हसौद टीआई एमएम मिंज को स्वास्थ्यगत कारणों से लाइन अटैच किया गया है।

