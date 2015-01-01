पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:भटककर पाकिस्तान पहुंच गया था युवक 5 साल जेल में रहने के बाद लौटा अपने गांव

मालखरौदा18 घंटे पहले
  • भारत सरकार की पहल पर अमृतसर लौट पाया
  • वहां से पुलिस व प्रशासन की टीम लेकर आई घर

पांच साल तक पाकिस्तान की जेल में रहनेे के बाद आखिरकार जिले के पिहरीद का युवक गांव लौट आया है। भारत सरकार की पहल पर पाकिस्तान की जेल से युवक घनश्याम जाटवर को रिहा किया गया। दस दिनाें पहले वह पाकिस्तान से मुक्त होकर पंजाब पुलिस के संरक्षण में रहा। उसे लेने के लिए जिले से तहसीलदार रामविजय शर्मा, मालखरौदा थाना से एक सब इंस्पेक्टर शिवचरण चौहान और युवक के भाई प्रेम कुमार जाटवर उसे लेने के लिए गए थे। मालखरौदा क्षेत्र के पिहरीद निवासी सम्मेलाल जाटवर परिवार के साथ 2015 में जम्मू कश्मीर कमाने खाने के लिए लिए गया था। सम्मेलाल का परिवार नवाशहर के ईंट भट्ठे में काम करता था। यहां से सम्मेलाल का 19 साल का बेटा घनश्याम जाटवर भारत- पाकिस्तान सीमा को पार कर पाकिस्तान पहुंच गया था। युवक को अमृतसर के पास पाकिस्तानी सीमा में पकड़ा और कैंप में रख लिया। युवक के पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पार करने की जानकारी मिलने पर उसके घरवालों ने विदेश मंत्रालय से संपर्ककर युवक के रिहाई की गुहार लगाई थी। अब युवक की रिहाई हो गई है। युवक को लेने के लिए पंजाब गई टीम सोमवार की रात को लौट आई है।

