मनमानी:अतिक्रमण तोड़ने पहुंचे तो जेसीबी के सामने बैठ गईं महिलाएं

नवागढ़6 घंटे पहले
नगर में सरकारी जमीन पर बेजा कब्जा तो बढ़ रहा है। लोग मकान भी बना रहे हैं, लेकिन कार्रवाई के नाम पर भेदभाव का आरोप भी लग रहा है। शुक्रवार को नगर पंचायत की टीम तहसीलदार, सीएमओ व अध्यक्ष तथा पुलिस के साथ वार्ड क्रमांक 13 के एक घर को तोड़ने के लिए पहुंची। इससे पहले की सरकारी जेसीबी चल पाती महिलाएं उसके सामने आ गई और बैठ गई। इसके बाद मामला गर्मा गया। महिलाओं ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रशासन द्वारा भेदभाव पूर्ण कार्रवाई की जा रही है। विरोध के कारण टीम को बैरंग लौटना पड़ा। न केवल नगर पंचायत बल्कि जनपद पंचायत क्षेत्र में पोंड़ीरांछा सहित क्षेत्र भर में अवैध रूप से जमीन पर बेजा कब्जा किया जा रहा है। सूत्रों के अनुसार जनप्रतिनिधि ही ऐसे बेजाकब्जाधारियों को समर्थन दे रहे हैं। आरोप तो यह भी लगाया जा रहा है कि जनप्रतिनिधियों द्वारा पट्‌टा देने के नाम पर वसूली की जा रही है और जिनके द्वारा पैसा नहीं दिया जा रहा है, उन पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। वार्ड नंबर 13 में शुक्रवार को तहसीलदार संजय मिंज, सीएमओ रामसंजीवन सोनवानी, नपं अध्यक्ष भुवनेश्वर केशरवानी अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए पुलिस लेकर पहुंचे। लेकिन विरोध के कारण वे लोग अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा सके।

एसडीएम से भी हुई है शिकायत
सूत्रों के अनुसार नगर के एक वरिष्ठ व जिम्मेदार जनप्रतिनिधि पर पैसा लेकर जमीन दिलाने का आरोप लगा है। बताया जा रहा है कि इस मामले की शिकायत एक व्यक्ति ने एसडीएम जांजगीर से की है। एसडीएम द्वारा तहसीलदार को जांच अधिकारी बनाया गया है।

