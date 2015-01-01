पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनलॉक:8 महीने बाद निचली अदालतों में कामकाज शुरू, 13 हजार प्रकरण लंबित

जांजगीर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण ने बढ़ाई न्यायालयों में पेंडेंसी, अधिवक्ता आर्थिक तंगी से हैं परेशान
  • सीमित अधिवक्ताओं और पक्षकारों को ही मिल रहा प्रवेश

कोरोनाकाल के साढ़े आठ माह बाद निचली अदालतों में कामकाज शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन संक्रमण को लेकर अभी भी सावधानी बरती जा रही है। अधिवक्ता व पक्षकारों के सीधे प्रवेश पर पाबंदी है। गवाह समेत दूसरे काम से कोर्ट आने वाले सीमित लोगों को ही न्यायालय में प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। न्यायालय परिसर में शरीर के तापमान की जांच की जा रही है, वहीं अलग-अलग जगहों पर सैनिटाइजर व मास्क आदि की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके बावजूद कोर्ट रूम में जिन अधिवक्ताओं के मामले लग रहे हैं, उन्हें पहले गेट पर कोर्ट मोहर्रिर पूछताछ और जांच बाद ही भीतर प्रवेश दिया जा रहा हैं। अनावश्यक आने वालों को गेट से ही वापस लौटाया जा रहा है। इसी तरह पक्षकार व गवाहों के प्रवेश पर भी रोक है। उन्हें प्रवेश देने के पहले संबंधित कोर्ट के मोहर्रिर जांच के बाद ही प्रवेश दे रहे हैं। सुनवाई के दौरान अधिवक्ताओं को हाई कोर्ट से जारी दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करना अनिवार्य किया गया है। तय नियमों के अनुरूप कोर्ट में मामले सुबह 11 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक सिर्फ आवश्यक मामले ही सुने जा रहे हैं।

वर्षवार लंबित प्रकरणों की संख्या

  • 0 से 1 साल पुराने - 7084 लंबित प्रकरण
  • 1 से 3 साल पुराने - 4095 लंबित प्रकरण
  • 3 से 5 साल पुराने - 1693 लंबित प्रकरण
  • 5 से 10 साल पुराने - 159 लंबित प्रकरण
  • 10 से 20 साल पुराने - 18 लंबित प्रकरण
  • 20 से 30 साल पुराना सिर्फ - 1 प्रकरण ही शेष है।

(नोट- आंकड़े ई-कोर्ट के आधार पर)

परिवार, श्रम व फोरम में अब यह व्यवस्था
जिला परिवार, श्रम, उपभोक्ता फोरम आदि अधीनस्थ न्यायालयों में सुनवाई के लिए प्रकरण की संख्या जिला न्यायाधीश तय करेंगे। 17 नंवबर के बाद से इन न्यायालयों में नए केस भी लिए जा सकेंगे। व्यवहार न्यायालयों में सुबह 11 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक नियमित प्रकरणों पर सुनवाई होगी, जबकि दिन भर जमानत, रिमांड, सुपुर्दगी जैसे कार्य पहले की तरह जारी रहेंगे।

जिले में कुल 13 हजार 54 केस पेंडिंग
ई-कोर्ट में दर्ज संख्या के अनुसार जांजगीर जिला न्यायालय में कुल 13 हजार 54 मामले लंबित हैं। बीते एक साल में कुल 7084 मामले आए हैं, जिसमें सिविल के 1060 और आपराधिक मामले 6024 हैं। वहीं कुल लंबित प्रकरणों में महिलाओं से संबंधित 694 तो सीनियर सिटीजन के 797 मामले लंबित हैं।

रेड जोन घोषित होने पर ऑनलाइन सुनवाई
हाईकोर्ट द्वारा अधीनस्थ न्यायालयों के लिए जारी आदेश में स्पष्ट है कि जिन थाना क्षेत्रों को कलेक्टर द्वारा कंटेनमेंट जोन अथवा रेड जोन घोषित किया है, इसकी सूचना हाईकोर्ट को देनी होगी। ऐसे क्षेत्रों के सभी न्यायालयीन कामकाज व सुनवाई ऑनलाइन होगी। लॉकडाउन के दौरान जारी निर्देशों का सख्ती से पालन इन क्षेत्रों में करना होगा।

अभी भी बहुत ज्यादा राहत नहीं
"मार्च से अधिवक्ताओं का काम प्रभावित है। इसलिए सभी आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे हैं, न्यायालयों में थोड़े समय पहले ही कामकाज शुरू हुए हैं,पर अभी भी सिर्फ सीमित मामलों पर ही सुनवाई हो रही है।अधिवक्ताओं को बहुत ज्यादा राहत नहीं है। दूसरी तरफ न्यायालयों में पेडेंसी भी बढ़ी है।''
-नरेश शर्मा, अध्यक्ष जिला अधिवक्ता संघ जांजगीर

