पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोजगार गारंटी:118 पंचायतों में अभी भी शुरू नहीं हो सके मनरेगा के काम

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले की विभिन्न ग्राम पंचायतों में चल रहे 1 हजार 349 विकास के कार्य, 95 हजार श्रमिकों को मिल रहा रोजगार

ग्राम पंचायतों के सचिवों व मनरेगा के रोजगार सहायकों द्वारा अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर की जा रही हड़ताल के कारण महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय रोजगार गारंटी स्कीम के कार्य लगभग एक माह तक बंद रहे। हड़ताल खत्म होने के बाद अब कार्यों में गति आ गई है। इन दिनों जिले के 1349 कार्य जिले भर की पंचायतों में चल रहे हैं। इन कार्यों में 95 हजार 785 श्रमिकों को गांव में ही रोजगार मिल रहा है। अभी भी जिले की 118 ग्राम पंचायतों में मनरेगा के काम शुरू नहीं हो पाए हैं। जिला पंचायत सीईओ गजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि महात्मा गांधी नरेगा के मजदूरी मूलक एवं आजीविका संवर्धन के कार्यों को लगातार शुरू किया जा रहा है। जिले की 9 जनपद पंचायतों की 657 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 549 गांवों में सामुदायिक एवं हितग्राही मूलक के 1349 कार्य चल रहे हैं। जिसमें मजदूरी मूलक कार्यों में तालाब गहरीकरण, नया तालाब, डबरी निर्माण, जल संरक्षण एवं संचय के कार्यों में मनरेगा के 95 हजार 785 मजदूर कार्यरत हैं। बम्हनीडीह की ग्राम पंचायत भदरा में नया तालाब गहरीकरण के कार्य में मजदूरों को रोजगार मिल रहा है। इसी तरह डभरा के छवारीपाली के रानी सागर तालाब गहरीकरण कार्य में मजदूर परिसंपत्ति का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। सक्ती जनपद पंचायत के ग्राम पंचायत सेंदरी में तालाब गहरीकरण, अकलतरा के ग्राम पंचायत कापन में मिट्टी सड़क निर्माण कार्य, अकलतरी में नया तालाब निर्माण, चारागाह में सीपीटी निर्माण कार्य, सोनादुला में मिट्टी सड़क कार्य, कोटीमसोनार में निजी डबरी निर्माण कार्य, जैजैपुर के करूवाडीह में बस्ती तालाब गहरीकरण का कार्य चल रहा है।

गांव में मिल रहा रोजगार
नवागढ़ जनपद पंचायत की 94 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 81 ग्राम पंचायतों में 168 कार्यों में 14 हजार 911 मजदूर काम कर रहे है। मालखरौदा की 81 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 63 ग्राम पंचायतों में 168 कार्यों में 14 हजार 176 मजदूर, अकलतरा की 57 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 52 ग्राम पंचायतों में 215 कार्यों में 12 हजार 449 मजदूर, बलौदा की 65 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 59 ग्राम पंचायतों में 127 कार्यों में 11 हजार 370 मजदूर, पामगढ़ की 60 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 51 ग्राम पंचायतों में 95 कार्यों में 10 हजार 478 मजदूर, जैजैपुर की 78 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 62 ग्राम पंचायतों 191 कार्यों में 9 हजार 813 मजदूर, डभरा की 89 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 69 ग्राम पंचायतों में चल रहे 154 कार्यों में 8 हजार 645 मजदूर, एवं सक्ती की 73 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 64 ग्राम पंचायतों में 148 कार्यों में 8 हजार 551 मजदूर, बम्हनीडीह की 60 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 48 ग्राम पंचायतों में 83 कार्यों में 5 हजार 392 मजदूरों को रोजगार मिल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें