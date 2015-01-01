पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:218 सामुदायिक वन अधिकार पत्र की दी मंजूरी, सबसे ज्यादा बगीचा में

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिला स्तरीय वन अधिकार समिति की वन अधिकार पट्टा वितरण के संबंध में प्राप्त आवेदनों के अनुमोदन के लिए कलेक्टोरेट में बैठक हुई। कलेक्टर कावरे ने वन अधिकार पत्र वितरण के संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जिले में अनुसूचित जाति, जनजातियों एवं अन्य परंपरागत वन निवासी को सामुदायिक वन अधिकार पत्र एवं व्यक्तिगत वन अधिकार पत्र प्राथमिकता से वितरण किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के 8 ब्लाॅकों में कुल 218 सामुदायिक वन संसाधन अधिकार पत्र ग्रामसभा से अनुमोदन कराकर समिति के समक्ष स्वीकृति के लिए प्रस्तुत किया गया। जिसमें जशपुर में 15, मनोरा में 12, दुलदुला में 18, कुनकुरी में 11, कांसाबेल में 29, बगीचा में 74, फरसाबहार में 44 एवं पत्थलगांव ब्लॉक में 15 आवेदनों को समिति से अनुमोदन के बाद मंजूरी दी गई है। इसी तरह विशिष्ट क्षेत्रीय विकास योजना निर्माण के संबंध में अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। जहां जिले में क्षेत्रीय असंतुलन को ध्यान में रखते हुए, उपलब्ध प्राकृतिक संसाधन, कृषि जलवायु, उपलब्ध कुशल मानव संसाधन तथा आधारभूत सुविधाओं के अनुसार उपयुक्त एकाधिक विशिष्ट क्षेत्रीय विकास योजना तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए।

