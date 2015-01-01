पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:सड़क पर खड़े दिखे 3 हाथी तो बाइक छोड़ भागे चालक

जशपुर2 दिन पहले
  • बनकोंबो कलेक्टर बगान के पास खड़े थे हाथी

सड़क पर अचानक हाथी सामने आ जाने से बाइक सवार युवकों के होश उड़ गए और वे सड़क पर ही बाइक पटककर दौड़कर भागे। कुछ देर बाद हाथी सड़क से खुद ही जंगल की ओर चले गए। यह वाक्या स्टेट हाइवे 17 पर बनकोंबो कलेक्टर बागान के पास हुआ। जानकारी के मुताबिक 5 लड़के दो बाइक पर सवार होकर रविवार की शाम को बनकोंबो से केराडीह की ओर जा रहे थे। वे जामचुआं में आयोजित मैच में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे थे। जाते वक्त शाम 6 बजे उन्हें कलेक्टर बागान के पास तीन हाथी सड़क पर दिखे जो उनकी ओर से मुंह किए हुए खड़े थे। सड़क पर हाथी देखकर युवकों ने बाइक रोकी। हाथियों ने बाइक देखकर चिंघाड़ मारी तो युवक डर गए। युवकों की मानें तो यदि बाइक मोड़ने के फेर में रहते तो हाथी उनतक आसानी से दौड़कर पहुंच जाते इसलिए वे बाइक को सड़क पर ही पटक कर दौड़कर वहां से भागे। युवकों ने बनकोंबो पहुंचकर वहां के ग्रामीणों को इसकी सूचना दी। जिसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने सड़क पर चल रही अन्य गाड़ियों को बस्ती के पास ही रूकवा लिया ताकि कोई हादसा ना हो। कुछ देर बाद जब हाथी भगाने की पूरी तैयारी के साथ ग्रामीण वहां पर पहुंचे तबतक हाथी सड़क से जा चुके थे। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि हाथी जंगल में घुस गए हैं पर इनके फिर से सड़क पर आने का खतरा है। क्योंकि हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई और सर्दी के मौसम में हाथी भीगी जमीन पर रहने के बजाए सूखी जगह पर रहना ज्यादा पसंद करेंगे। डामर वाली सड़क हल्की बारिश के बाद भी सूख चुकी है इसलिए हाथियों के सड़क पर होने की संभावना ज्यादा है।

