हिम्मत की जीत:3 हजार 997 घरों में गूंजी किलकारी, 16 माताओं ने कोरोना को हराकर घर में लाया नया मेहमान

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्रमण के डर से अस्पताल जाने से कतरा रहे थे लोग पर गर्भवती के मामले में ऐसा नहीं हुआ

आशीष मिश्रा | अप्रैल से लेकर अक्टूबर तक कोरोना संक्रमण के पहले लहर की अवधि थी। सात महीनों के दौरान कोरोना की जिले में एंट्री हुई, संक्रमित सामने आए, वायरस का कम्युनिटी स्प्रेड हुआ और मौतें भी हुई। लोगों के लिए संक्रमण काल व्यवसाय ठप होने, नौकरी जाने, संक्रमित होने और अपनों के खोने के दर्द से भरा, तकलीफदेह महीना रहा, पर इस संक्रमणकाल में कई परिवारों में खुशियां भी आईं। जिले भर में 3 हजार 997 परिवारोें में बच्चों की किलकारियां गूंजी। खास बात यह है कि जिले की 16 माताएं ऐसी हैं जिन्होंने पहले कोरोना को हराया फिर बच्चे को जन्म दिया। जिले में कोरोना से एक भी नवजात शिशु संक्रमित नहीं हुआ।
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोनाकाल में संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने की दिशा में भी काम किया। जानकारी के अनुसार जिला अस्पताल, सिविल हॉस्पिटल सहित सभी सामुदायिक व प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में गर्भवती महिलाओं के इलाज, प्रसव आदि व्यवस्थाओं को सामान्य ओपीडी से बिल्कुल अलग रखा था। रूटीन चेकअप के लिए पहुंचने वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं में वायरस के लक्षण दिखने के बाद उनकी भी कोरोना जांच की गई, पर गर्भवती के संक्रमित होने के केस बहुत कम आए। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि संक्रमणकाल शुरू होते ही शुरुआती परामर्श के लिए पहुंचने वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं को संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी। कुछ महिलाओं के पति संक्रमण काल में भी रोजी रोटी के लिए बाहर निकलते थे। ऐसी महिलाओं को बच्चे के जन्म तक पति से भी अलग रहने तक की सलाह दी। अप्रैल, मई व जून में जब संक्रमण तेजी से फैला, उस वक्त अस्पताल में सामान्य बीमारियों के मरीजों को बाहर से ही दवा देकर भेजा जा रहा था। गर्भवती महिलाओं के इलाज व परामर्श के लिए अस्पताल आने-जाने पर कोई रोक टोक नहीं थी। जशपुर के एमसीएच बिल्डिंग को कोविड हॉस्पिटल में बदला गया तो तत्काल एमसीएच की सभी सुविधाओं को पुराने बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट भी किया गया।

कहां कितने का जन्म

  • अस्पताल - संख्या
  • डीएच जशपुर - 708
  • बगीचा - 266
  • दुलदुला - 144
  • लोदाम - 76
  • कांसाबेल - 366
  • हॉली क्रास - 1558
  • कुनकुरी - 309
  • मनोरा - 157
  • पत्थलगांव - 284
  • फरसाबहार - 129
  • कुल - 3997

1 हजार 5 मामलों में ऑपरेशन से पैदा हुआ बच्चा
गर्भवती महिलाओं को ऑपरेशन के लिए बड़े अस्पतालों में शिफ्ट करने में भी विभाग मुस्तैद रहा। सात माह में जिले में हुई डिलीवरी में 1 हजार 5 केस में बच्चों का जन्म सिजेरियन से हुआ। औसतन प्रतिमाह जिले में 571 बच्चों का जन्म कोरोनाकाल में हुआ है। जिले में सिजेरियन की व्यवस्था सिर्फ जिला अस्पताल और कुनकुरी के हॉलीक्रास अस्पताल में है। विभागीय जानकारी के मुताबिक कोरोना काल में जिला अस्पताल में 82 और हॉलीक्रास अस्पताल कुनकुरी में 922 सिजेरियन डिलीवरी हुईं।

16 गर्भवती माताएं मिलीं थी कोरोना संक्रमित
जिले में सिर्फ 16 गर्भवती महिलाएं कोरोना संक्रमित मिली थीं। शुरुआत में कोरोना संक्रमित गर्भवती महिलाओं को उपचार के लिए रायपुर एम्स भेजा जा रहा था। पर अगस्त के महीने से इन महिलाओं का उपचार भी एमसीएच में शुरू कर दिया गया। जशपुर के कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भी दो कोरोना संक्रमित महिला की सुरक्षित डिलीवरी कराई गई।

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए अलग थी व्यवस्था
"कोरोना संक्रमण काल में संस्थागत प्रसव में कमी ना आए इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी अस्पतालोें में गर्भवती महिलाओं के उपचार, परामर्श व डिलीवरी के लिए अलग व्यवस्था की गई थी। गर्भवती महिलाओं की नियमित जांच के साथ-साथ उन्हें विशेष तौर पर सतर्क रहने को कहा गया था।''
-डॉ.पी सुथार, सीएमएचओ

