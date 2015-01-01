पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्यादा अलर्ट रहने की जरूरत:15 दिन में 307 मामले आए सामने, कोरोना की रफ्तार दिसंबर में नवंबर से भी अधिक

जशपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • वैक्सीनेशन में अभी लगेगा समय, ब्लॉक स्तर पर चल रहा प्रशिक्षण
  • दो दिन बाद 7 डिग्री होगा तापमान और बढ़ेगा संक्रमण

जिले में काेराेना का संक्रमण कम नहीं हुआ है। नवंबर की तुलना में दिसंबर में ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे हैं। दिसंबर के 15 दिनों में जिले में 307 नए कोरोना मरीज सामने आए हैं और एक की मौत हुई है। दो दिन बाद जिले भर में ठंड और ज्यादा बढ़ेगी। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना का संक्रमण और बढ़ सकता है। इधर स्वास्थ्य अमला अब कोरोना के उपचार के साथ-साथ वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी में भी जुटा हुआ है। कोरोना के संक्रमण की बात करें तो नवंबर की तुलना में दिसंबर में कोरोना का संक्रमण ज्यादा है। नवंबर के पहले 15 दिनों में जिले में संक्रमण के 297 नए मामले सामने आए थे। वहीं दिसंबर के 15 दिनों में 307 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसलिए यह कहना गलत है कि अब कोरोना का संक्रमण कम हो चुका है। इधर कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए जारी प्रोटोकॉल अब सिर्फ कागजों तक ही सिमटकर रह गया है। लोग लापरवाह हुए हैं और मास्क तक का उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। राजनैतिक सभाओं में जनप्रतिनिधि तक बेपरवाह नजर आ रहे हैं।

हाइवे किनारे स्थित जगहों पर ज्यादा मिल रहे मरीज
कोरोना का संक्रमण अभी भी उन इलाकों में ज्यादा देखने को मिल रहा है जो नेशनल हाइवे से लगे हुए हैं। क्योंकि दूसरे राज्यों से आना-जाना शुरू हो चुका है। मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के 27 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इन 27 मरीजों में कुनकुरी के 9 मरीज हैं। इसके अलावा पत्थलगांव से 8 मरीज व कांसाबेल व दुलदुला से 3-3 मरीज सामने आए हैं। जशपुर शहर व फरसाबहार से भी 2-2 नए मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। शहर में मिले दाे मरीज महापात्रै कालोनी से हैं।
वैक्सीनेशन के लिए तैयार किए गए मास्टर ट्रेनर
चुनाव दल के समान ही कर्मियों की ड्यूटी वैक्सीनेशन में लगाई जानी है।पहले कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। बुधवार को सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में ब्लॉक स्तर के अधिकारियों की ट्रेनिंग हुई। इसमें वैक्सीन स्टोर करने, उसके परिवहन के तरीके, वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अपनाई जाने वाली सावधानियां, टीका लगाते वक्त बरती जाने वाली सावधानी, टीका दल के हर कर्मचारियों का क्या काम होेगा, टीका लगने के बाद ऑब्जर्वेशन में क्या देखें आदि बताया गया।

जानिए ठंड में कैसे बढ़ सकता है खतरा
मौसम विशेषज्ञों ने शुक्रवार से ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना जताई है। शुक्रवार को आसमान साफ हो जाएगा और न्यूनतम तापमान का पारा 7 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है। ऐसी स्थिति में कोरोना का असर भी बढ़ जाएगा।

खतरा ज्यादा... ठंड में सर्दी-खांसी के केस बढ़ेंगे
ठंड के दिनों में मौसम की वजह से सर्दी-खांसी के केस बढ़ेंगे। कोरोना के लक्षण भी ऐसे ही होते हैं। ऐसे में हर हाल में यह जानना जरूरी होगा कि लोग सर्दी-खांसी से पीड़ित ठंड की वजह से हुए हैं या फिर संक्रमण की वजह से।

सफाई घटने से संक्रमण को बढ़ने का मिला मौका
ठंड में सफाई में कम पानी का उपयोग करेंगे। बार-बार हाथ धोना और रोजाना साफ धुले हुए कपड़ा पहनना मुश्किल होगा। घर से बाहर निकलते वक्त लोग गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग करेंगे, उसकी रोजाना धुलाई मुमकिन नहीं होगी।

बंद कमरे में रहने पर हो सकते हैं संक्रमित
ठंड से राहत पाने के लिए आम तौर पर लोग कमरों की खिड़कियां बंद कर रहना पसंद करते हैं। पर संक्रमण के बचाव के लिहाज से यह सही नहीं होगा। व्यवसायिक या कार्यालयीन कमरे में यदि खिड़कियां बंद रहे और वहां संक्रमित व्यक्ति का प्रवेश हो तो वायरस कमरे के भीतर ही रहेगा। इसलिए जरूरी है ठंड के बावजूद खिड़कियां खुली रखें।

रक्त हो सकता है गाढ़ा
अधिक ठंड पड़ने पर रक्त गाढ़ा हो सकता है और ऐसी स्थिति में यदि संक्रमण हाेता है तो यह जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि शरीर में गरमाहट रखें गर्म कपड़े पहनें रहें और नियमित व्यायाम करें और गर्म पानी का ही सेवन करें।

यह सावधानी जरूरी
"दो गज दूरी, मास्क का उपयोग, सफाई, पोष्टिक आहार के साथ इम्युनिटी बुस्टर, हमेशा ताजे व गर्म भोजन का सेवन, सब्जियां व फल अनिवार्य रूप से लें। जब भी पीयें गर्म पेय पदार्थ ही पीए।''
-डॉ.आरएस पैंकरा, नोडल अधिकारी के अनुसार

