कोरोना:फरसाबहार में 15 सहित जिल में 33 नए संक्रमित

जशपुर
  • 1969 पर पहुंची कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या

सोमवार की देर रात को आई आरटीपीसीआर रिपोर्ट में जिले में 27 नए कोरोना मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। वहीं मंगलवार को दिनभर हुए रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में भी 6 मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले सोमवार को भी एंटीजन जांच में 6 मरीज मिले थे। मंगलवार को कुल 33 नए मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। जिसमें सबसे अधिक संख्या में मरीज फरसाबहार विकासखंड मुख्यालय में मिले हैं। हालांकि फरसाबहार को लॉकडाउन करने के संबंध में अबतक किसी तरह के दिशा-निर्देश जारी नहीं हुए हैं। जिले में कोराेना के आंकड़ें आरटीपीसीआर की रिपोर्ट आने पर अचानक से बढ़ते हैं। बीते दो दिन से एंटीजन जांच में ज्यादा मरीज नहीं मिल रहे हैं। वहीं जांच की संख्या भी अब फिर से घट गई है। प्रतिदिन एक हजार लोगों की जांच के लक्ष्ण के विरूद्ध 500 से भी कम जांच ही हो पा रहे हैं। इधर मंगलवार को फरसाबहार ब्लॉक में 15, जशपुर से 7, लोदाम से 5, कांसाबेल 3, पत्थलगांव से 2 और बगीचा 1 केस सामने आया है। वहीं 15 मरीज को स्वस्थ होने पर कोविड केयर सेंटर से डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। मंगलवार को कोविड केयर सेंटर कुनकुरी से 2, लाइवलीहुड से 7, एमसीएच जशपुर से 1, होम आइसोलेशन से 5 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। बाकी मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

483 लोगों की हुई जांच
मंगलवार को जिले में 483 व्यक्तियों का कोविड-19 जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया, जिसमें 322 व्यक्तियों की रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट से जांच की तो 4 पाॅजिटिव मिले, वहीं 102 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए रायगढ़ भेजा गया। 59 ट्रू-नेट से सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 55158 सैंपल लिए गए हैं।
343 घर पर ही हुए ठीक
होम आइसोलेशन में अब तक 439 पाॅजिटिव मरीजों को डाॅक्टर की निगरानी में रखा गया है। जिसमें अब तक 343 लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं। तथा स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्या होने पर 25 मरीज को उच्चतम निगरानी के लिए हायर सेंटर रिफर किया गया है। वर्तमान में 71 मरीज निगरानी (ट्रीटमेंट) में हैं।

